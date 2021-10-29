Possible Triggers For Strokes: Can Deteriorating Lifestyle Change Cause A Stroke?

On World Stroke Day, TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Gaurav Goel Director & Head - Neuro Interventional Surgery Institute of Neurosciences, to discuss various lifestyle changes that can lead to a sudden stroke.

These days we come across a lot of cases of stroke. However, a few decades back, stroke was not such a common disease. We can attribute this to our deteriorating lifestyle and the environment we live in. While the change has been gradual, our move towards living an in-active, sedentary lifestyle has increased with time. Today, with the onset of the pandemic, there is also an added layer of constant stress that everyone is subjected to. People no longer feel the need to exercise or eat right. All of these piled on top of each other are the trigger for not only life-threatening neurological issues such as stroke but also many other diseases. More importantly, this is causing stroke in the young generation. Earlier, we used to relate stroke with the elderly, however, these days we see people in their 30's, 40's or even in their 20's coming in with stroke. This is not only alarming for us but also a cause of great concern for all. Today, on World Stroke Day, TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Gaurav Goel Director & Head - Neuro Interventional Surgery Institute of Neurosciences, to discuss various lifestyle changes that can lead to a sudden stroke.

Modifiable and Non-Modifiable Causes

Similar to that of a heart attack, Stroke is generally caused by plaque being deposited in the blood vessels. Hence a stroke is also called a brain attack. Now, the triggers could be high blood pressure, smoking, lifestyle coupled with pizza and burger-eating habits. These cholesterol plaques get built up over time. These are some of the modifiable risk factors where the chances of stroke can be reduced through proper care and precautions. Blood pressure also tends to increase when you're stressed and when blood pressure is consistently high, it can narrow or weaken blood vessels. This makes it easier for blood clots to form or for vessels to leak or burst, triggering a stroke. However, there are a few non-modifiable factors such as someone's genes or their gender.

To reduce these risk factors, one can exercise regularly, keep their weight under control, change their diet to eat more fibre rich, or vitamin-rich food, green foods, etc.

Another important thing people can do is get annual check-ups, not just the blood investigations and brain arteries but also for their cardiovascular health since a stroke can be caused by heart issues. This can avert a stroke attack.

Diet is also an important part of preventing a stroke along with a minimum of 20 minutes of exercise.

After Stroke

If one has experienced a stroke, especially in their youth, it is not just felt by the person but the whole family suffers, financially and emotionally. It creates a burden if the stroke response was delayed, and they suffered damage to their brain neurons. For stroke in the elderly, the burden is lessened significantly, especially since they usually already have a support system in place.

Strokes in young adults are reported as being uncommon, comprising 10% 15% of all stroke patients. However, compared with stroke in older adults, stroke in the young has a disproportionately large economic impact by leaving victims disabled before their most productive years.

Eating well after a stroke is key to recovery. Choosing healthy foods can help control blood pressure, body weight, reduce a person's risk of having another stroke, and may help with the demands of stroke therapy and other daily activities. Making healthy food choices is a major step in the right direction, and a dietitian can help us choose the right foods.

COVID Era and Stroke

People who survived COVID-19 have a higher risk of stroke, heart attack, heart failure, and other cardiovascular problems months after their initial infection. COVID-19 patients have a prothrombotic state which means they have a tendency for the blood to thicken or become sticky which blocks the blood vessels supplying the brain, and the blood supply of a particular part of the brain is cut off resulting in stroke symptoms. It can cause a shower of clots in different parts of the brain or a clot can get lodged in one blood vessel and can lead to one territory stroke.

Stroke severely affected COVID-19 patients, especially in the second wave. There were also a few who initially develop COVID-19 symptoms and later on develop stroke as a multiorgan involvement.

