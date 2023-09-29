Personal Genomics For Cardiovascular Diseases: Understanding What Your Heart Needs

VERIFIED

Personal genomics amplifies better healthcare in 3 ways: 1) Early Detection and Risk Assessment 2) Tailored Treatment Strategies 3) Drug Sensitivity and Adverse Reactions

Recently, we have seen growing cases of Cardiovascular incidences that come knocking on the door without any prior indication. We are seeing these trends more in relatively fit individuals who exercise regularly, believe in eating right and are confident that they are managing their health better. Dr Ramesh Menon, Associate Director - Personal Genomics & Genomic Medicine, MedGenome, shares that this brings us to the point where we need a closer look at the origin of the disease and ways to manage it better.

World Health Organization

Data from the World Health Organization shows that India accounts for one-fifth of the worldwide deaths due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD), mainly including the younger population. The Global Burden of Disease study results show that India's age-standardized CVD death rate is 272 per 100,000 population. Cardiovascular diseases, encompassing conditions like coronary artery disease, heart failure, and arrhythmias, continue to cause morbidity and mortality worldwide.

Given These Alarming Trends

Personal genomics has emerged as a helpful tool for predicting genetic predisposition to the disease and improving healthcare outcomes. The integration of genomics into cardiovascular disease management holds the potential to revolutionize diagnostics, guide treatment strategies, and undertake preventive measures, ultimately providing clinicians with insights to tailor treatments most effective for the patients.

TRENDING NOW

Harnessing The Power Of Personal Genomics

Personal genomics, a genetics field exploring an individual's unique genetic makeup, has gained substantial traction in recent years. It gives valuable insights into an individual's predisposition to various diseases. These insights and other factors can provide a holistic view for managing your health better.

Here's how personal genomics can amplify better healthcare outcomes in the realm of heart diseases:

You may like to read

Early Detection and Risk Assessment: Genetic testing can identify specific genetic markers linked to an increased risk of heart disease. With this knowledge, healthcare providers can analyse an individual's overall risk of developing heart disease, enabling them to make informed lifestyle choices, undertake necessary preventive measures, and skip the suspense of sudden heart attacks. Tailored Treatment Strategies: Personal genomics allows healthcare professionals to tailor treatment plans based on an individual's genetic profile. This precision medicine approach can enhance the effectiveness of interventions, reduce adverse effects, and optimize drug selection for better patient outcomes. Drug Sensitivity and Adverse Reactions: Genetic variations can influence an individual's medication response. Personal genomics can help identify patients who may not respond optimally to standard treatments. This information aids in selecting the most suitable medication and dosage, thereby improving therapeutic outcomes.

Conclusion

The rise in heart disease demands innovative approaches to tackle this non-communicable disease. Personal genomics offers a pathway to more precise risk prediction, personalised treatments and preventive healthcare management. As the field of genetics continues to advance, the integration of genetic testing for cardiovascular care has the potential to significantly mitigate the burden of heart diseases, fostering a healthier global population in the years to come.

RECOMMENDED STORIES