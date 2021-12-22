Omicron Variant of COVID-19 Less Likely To Cause Severe Illness In Lungs As Delta, Study Confirms

The super-mutant Omicron variant of COVID-19 has now spread to over 79 countries. In India alone, the variant has infected over 200 individuals, posing a fresh threat for another wave of the deadly COVID infection. Earlier this year, India was hit by the Delta variant of COVID-19, which led to the ferocious second wave, leaving lakhs affected. Is the new variant deadlier than Delta? what should one know about this new variant? Let's discuss it all.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in its latest statement has revealed that Omicron is more transmissible than the Delta variant, however, the variant is still not as deadly as the other strains of COVID-19. The global health body also said that the Omicron infected individuals are mostly experiencing extremely mild symptoms of the infections such as fever, body ache, headache, etc.

Can Omicron Affect The Lungs Similarly As Delta?

The second wave of COVID-19 in India was dominated by the Delta variant which led to some unusual and severe symptoms among the infected patients. Some of those symptoms included loss of smell and taste, drop in oxygen levels, breathing issues, etc. The Delta variant had reportedly damaged the lungs of the infected patients majorly.

Can Omicron affect your lungs too? Yes, it can. In fact, all COVID-19 affects the lungs first but each variant can affect differently than the other. According to a study, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may be significantly better than previous variants at evading vaccine-induced antibodies, but preliminary evidence also suggests that it is less likely to cause severe illness in the lungs compared to Delta.

The researchers stated that despite having three mutations that were predicted to favour the spike cleavage, the researchers found the Omicron spike protein to be less efficient than the Delta spike at cleaving the ACE2 receptor and entering the lung cells.

(With inputs from Agencies)

