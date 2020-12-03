‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati, the owner of spice company MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti), passed away on Thursday, November 3, the morning after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was 98. Gulati was reportedly undergoing post-COVID treatment at a Delhi hospital for the last three weeks. Also Read - Argentine football legend Diego Maradona dies of cardiac arrest: Symptoms to look out for

Popularly known as “Spice King”, Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award, in 2019. Also Read - Heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest: They are not synonyms

Born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on March 27, 1923, Gulati had moved to India after partition and set up his business in Delhi. Also Read - Shortness of breath could be a sign of blood clots in your body

The ‘Mahashian Di Hatti’ (MDH) was founded by his late father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid his tributes to the popular personality.

“Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life to society. God bless his soul,” he tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Twitter, “India”s most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace.”

CARDIAC ARREST – WHAT IS IT?

Cardiac arrest is a serious heart condition wherein the heart stops pumping blood around the body. The word arrest means to stop or bring to a halt. In cardiac arrest, the heart stops beating. It’s also known as sudden cardiac death.

Your heartbeat is controlled by electrical impulses. When these impulses change the pattern, the heartbeat becomes irregular. This is also known as an arrhythmia. Some arrhythmias are slow, others are rapid. Cardiac arrest occurs when the rhythm of the heart stops.

WHAT CAUSES CARDIAC ARREST

Cardiac arrest has become a cause of death for many in the last few years. A number of factors can cause sudden cardiac arrest. Two of the most common are ventricular and atrial fibrillation.

Ventricular Fibrillation: This is the most common cause of a sudden cardiac arrest. Your heart consists of four chambers. The two lower chambers are the ventricles. In ventricular fibrillation, these chambers quiver out of control. This causes the heart’s rhythm to change dramatically. In some cases, the circulation of blood stops completely. This may lead to sudden cardiac death.

Ventricular fibrillation can also happen as a result of events unrelated to heart disease such as:

Suffocation or choking

Electrocution

Loss of a lot of blood such as hemorrhage

Allergic reaction

Drowning

Drug overdose

Atrial Fibrillation: The heart can also stop beating suddenly after an arrhythmia in the upper chambers out of the four chambers. These upper chambers are generally known as the atria.

Atrial fibrillation begins when the sinoatrial (SA) node doesn’t send out the correct electrical impulses. Located in the right atrium, your SA node regulates how quickly the heart pumps blood. When the electrical impulse goes into atrial fibrillation, the ventricles can’t pump blood out to the body efficiently.

WARNING SIGNS

For many people, a cardiac arrest comes without any warning signs. However, some people do experience some warning signs before a cardiac arrest. These signs and symptoms can include:

Chest pain

Dizziness

Palpitations

Fainting

Breathlessness.

Someone who has already had a cardiac arrest will be:

Unconscious

Unresponsive

Not breathing.

The above-mentioned signs and symptoms can also appear up to two weeks before a cardiac arrest takes place. Always make sure to understand each and every changes your body is undergoing. Sometimes, cardiac arrest can come without any signs and symptoms. But, If you notice any of the above-mentioned symptoms persistently, then do not delay in seeking proper medical advice from your doctor. Always remember – Getting treatment before your heart stops could save your life.

(With inputs from Agencies)