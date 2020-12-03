'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati the owner of spice company MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti) passed away on Thursday November 3 the morning after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was 98. Gulati was reportedly undergoing post-COVID treatment at a Delhi hospital for the last three weeks. Popularly known as Spice King Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan the country's third-highest civilian award in 2019. Born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on March 27 1923 Gulati had moved to India after partition and set up his business in Delhi. The 'Mahashian Di Hatti' (MDH) was founded by his late father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati.