High Cholesterol Can Severely Damage Your Heart: Doctor Shares Easy Steps To Keep Cholesterol Under Control

TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Bipin Kumar Dubey, HOD And Consultant - Cardiac Science, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, New Delhi, on the topic, and here's what the doctor wants you to know about managing cholesterol.

Various components together make up for a healthy and disease-free life. However, a slight change in any of these can turn fatal. Today, on Heart Diseases Day, let's talk about the most discussed topic High Cholesterol. To begin with, Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in your blood. It is a very important component for the body which helps in building healthy cells. However, high levels of cholesterol can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease such as heart attack, stroke, etc. Medications can help improve your cholesterol. But if you want to first make lifestyle changes to improve your cholesterol, you need to try something extra as well, with your daily medications. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Bipin Kumar Dubey, HOD And Consultant - Cardiac Science, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, New Delhi, on the topic, and here's what the doctor wants you to know about managing cholesterol.

Eat Heart-Healthy Foods

A few changes in your diet can reduce cholesterol and improve your heart health:

Reduce Saturated Fats

Saturated fats, found primarily in red meat and full-fat dairy products, raise your cholesterol. Decreasing your consumption of saturated fats can reduce your low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol the "bad" cholesterol.

Eliminate Trans Fats

Trans fats, sometimes listed on food labels as "partially hydrogenated vegetable oil," and are often used in margarine and store-bought cookies, crackers, and cakes. Trans fats raise overall cholesterol levels. The Food and Drug Administration has banned the use of partially hydrogenated vegetable oils by Jan. 1, 2021.

Eat Foods Rich In Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids do not affect LDL cholesterol. But they have other heart-healthy benefits, including reducing blood pressure. Foods with omega-3 fatty acids include salmon, mackerel, herring, walnuts, and flaxseeds.

Increase Soluble Fibre

Soluble fibre can reduce the absorption of cholesterol into your bloodstream. Soluble fibre is found in foods such as oatmeal, kidney beans, Brussels sprouts, apples, and pears.

Add Whey Protein

Whey protein, which is found in dairy products, may account for numerous health benefits attributed to dairy. Studies have shown that whey protein given as a supplement lowers both LDL cholesterol and total cholesterol as well as blood pressure.

Exercise And Increase Your Physical Activity

Exercise can improve cholesterol. Moderate physical activity can help raise high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, the "good" cholesterol. With your doctor's OK, workout for at least 30 minutes a day for five days a week or vigorous aerobic activity for 20 minutes three times a week. Adding physical activity, even in short intervals several times a day, can help you begin to lose weight. Consider:

Taking a brisk daily walk during your lunch hour

Riding your bike to work

Playing a favourite sport

To stay motivated, consider finding an exercise buddy or joining an exercise group.

Quit Smoking

Quitting smoking improves your HDL cholesterol level. The benefits occur quickly:

Within 20 minutes of quitting, your blood pressure and heart rate recover from the cigarette-induced spike

Within three months of quitting, your blood circulation and lung function begin to improve

Within a year of quitting, your risk of heart disease is half that of a smoker

Lose Weight

Carrying even a few extra pounds contributes to high cholesterol. Small changes add up. If you drink sugary beverages, switch to tap water. Snack on air-popped popcorn or pretzels but keep a track of the calories. If you crave something sweet, try sherbet or candies with little or no fat, such as jellybeans. Look for ways to incorporate more activity into your daily routine, such as using the stairs instead of taking the elevator or parking farther from your office. Take walks during breaks at work. Try to increase standing activities, such as cooking or doing yard work.

Drinking Alcohol Only In Moderation

The moderate use of alcohol has been linked with higher levels of HDL cholesterol but the benefits aren't strong enough to recommend alcohol for anyone who doesn't already drink. If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation. For healthy adults, that means up to one drink a day for women of all ages and men older than age 65, and up to two drinks a day for men age 65 and younger. Too much alcohol can lead to serious health problems, including high blood pressure, heart failure and strokes.

Sometimes healthy lifestyle changes aren't enough to lower cholesterol levels. If your doctor recommends medication to help lower your cholesterol, take it as prescribed while continuing your lifestyle changes. Lifestyle changes can help you keep your medication dose low.