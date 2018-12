According to a new research published in the European Heart Journal, sleep duration of more than 6–8 hour per day is linked to high risk of deaths and major cardiovascular diseases. The journal noted that napping during the daytime is popular among some of the populations for several reasons. Naps may compensate for sleep loss during the night among those who stay up late for work or leisure, or naps may be related to cultural factors. ‘It could also be a countermeasure for daytime sleepiness or fatigue which might be the early clinical manifestations of underlying diseases,’ states the study in the journal. The studu goes on to observe that irrespective of the duration, daytime napping elevates the risk of deaths or major CVDs if individuals got adequate or long sleep at night. Scientific studies have shown that sleep regulates metabolic and endocrine hormones, like insulin and leptin, leading to alterations of appetite and glucose metabolism that may accelerate the development of obesity and diabetes.

Another study in the past has shown that found that those who nap during daytime had a 13-19 percent increase in risk for hypertension. Yet another study, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, says that daytime naps can kill you. The study says that middle-age and older adults who catch up on their lost sleep during the day are more at a risk of dying from respiratory diseases. It also said that those between the age of 40 and 65 were nearly twice likely to die if they napped for hour or more.

That’s not all, a Japanese study has stated that taking a nap for more than an hour during the daytime may be a warning sign for type-2 diabetes. The study noted that: The study by the scientists at the University of Tokyo found that there was a link between long daytime naps of more than 60 minutes and a 45 percent increased risk of type-2 diabetes, compared with no daytime napping. According to the researchers, long naps could be a result of disturbed sleep at night, potentially caused by sleep apnoea. This could even increase the risk of heart attacks, stroke, cardiovascular problems and other metabolic disorders, including type-2 diabetes. The risk of type-2 diabetes can even increase due to sleep deprivation, caused by work or social life patterns. But it was also possible that people who were less healthy or in the early stages of diabetes were more likely to nap for longer during the day, said the study.