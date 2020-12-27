Heart diseases among Indians occur five to ten years earlier than in other populations across the globe. According to a study the median age for the first presentation of acute Myocardial Infarct (commonly known as a heart attack) in the South Asian (Bangladesh India Nepal Pakistan Sri Lanka) population is 53 years whereas that in Western Europe China and Hong Kong it is 63 years. In India the most worrying part is that heart ailments among younger people are on a constant rise. Sedentary Lifestyle & Heart Diseases We can easily blame this on the sedentary lifestyle and increased stress