A new study conducted to test the effects of diets enriched with cottonseed oil and olive oil on lipid profiles found that a high-fat diet enriched with cottonseed oil drastically improved cholesterol profiles in young adult men. There were significant reductions in cholesterol and triglycerides in the cottonseed oil trial compared to minimal changes on the olive oil-enriched diet. The results appear in the journal Nutrition Research. The participants in the study showed an average decrease of 8 per cent in total cholesterol on the cottonseed oil diet, along with a 15 per cent decrease in low-density lipoprotein, or LDL (the “bad” cholesterol) and a 30 per cent decrease in triglycerides.

A fatty acid unique to cottonseed oil, dihydrosterculic acid, may help prevent the accumulation of triglycerides, a type of fat, in the body. It pushes the body to burn more of that fat because it can’t store it properly, so you have less lipid and cholesterol accumulation according to the lead author of the study. The study noted that that mechanism, in addition to the high polyunsaturated fat and omega-6 content of cottonseed oil, seems to be a key component to the beneficial effects on lipid profiles.

Besides this, cottonseed oil is known for its high concentration of Vitamin E. Vitamin E has incredible benefits when it comes to your skin and hair. Vitamin E oil has antioxidants that prevent the damage of collagen and help repair the skin which makes it great for reducing the appearance of stretch marks. It also blocks free-radical damage which is often the main cause of the appearance of wrinkles. Vitamin E oil has anti-inflammatory properties that calm sensitive skin while its moisturising properties soothe dry skin. Vitamin E is also known to protect against pneumonia, prevent brain damage and lung diseases.