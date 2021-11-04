Diwali 2021: Poor Air Quality Giving You Hard Time? Tips To Keep Your Lungs Healthy This Diwali

Deteriorating air quality during Diwali can actually give your lungs hard time. We share tips to keep your lungs healthy this Diwali season.

Diwali, the festival of lights is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. However, it brings along some challenges for the lungs. Why so? The main culprits are the rising amount of air pollution and deteriorating air quality due to the increased use of firecrackers. At a time when COVID-19 is hovering over us, it is very important to understand how one can keep their lungs safe from the poor air quality. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Ashish Dwivedi, from CK Hospital, Kolkata, on how to protect your lungs from air pollution. Here's what the doctor wants you to do when celebrating the festival lights this year.

Tips To Keep Your Lungs Healthy This Diwali

Do not forget your face masks. Wear a good quality face mask while stepping out. You can choose from the wide range of face masks available in the medical stores. Preferably go for an anti-pollution face mask.

Keep your body hydrated with lots and lots of water and fluid such as fruits juices and other healthy drinks.

For all those who are suffering from Asthma, it is important to know that keeping yourself protected at this time of the year is very important. One of the most common things that a patient suffering from Asthma should do is to keep the inhalers handy.

Planning for a good Diwali gift this year? opt for an air purifier. Air purifiers can help to keep your surroundings clean and the air breathable.

Avoid bursting firecrackers as much as you can. Opt for green firecrackers in case you really want to celebrate the festival that way. Do not waste your money on regular firecrackers as they can be dangerous to you and mother nature as well.

Do not choose the candles this year, instead go for the LED lights, they consume less amount of electricity, thus saving energy and also do not lead to exhaustion of toxic fumes in the air.

Also, watch this video to know easy tips and tricks to protect your lungs from pollutants and keep them healthy.

