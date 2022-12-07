Dietary Supplements That Are Good And Bad For Your Cardiovascular Health

A new study has cautioned that not all antioxidant supplements are good for your heart and some may even have a negative effect.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which refer to disorders of the heart and blood vessels, account for the highest number of deaths globally. Cardiovascular diseases include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, rheumatic heart disease, congenital heart disease, and deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Incidences of heart attacks are on the rise, and more younger people are dying from it now then earlier. Heart attacks typically results from a blockage that prevents blood from flowing to the heart while strokes occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted. Unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco and alcohol are identified as common behavioural risk factors for cardiovascular disease. To reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, experts recommend reducing salt intake and increase consumption of fruit and vegetables. Taking certain dietary supplements may also benefit your cardiovascular health. Know which are they?

Antioxidants and heart health

Antioxidants are known to be beneficial for your heart health as help in reducing oxidative stress, has been linked to many cardiovascular diseases. Hence, popular heart-healthy diets like the Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension (DASH) feature foods that are naturally rich in antioxidants. But a new study has cautioned that not all antioxidant supplements may benefit your heart.

Supplements that can reduce cardiovascular risk

A research team from Brown University has identified supplements that can help reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases, and others that may have a negative effect. The study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

The Brown University study evaluated 27 different types of antioxidant supplements. It found strong evidence that several antioxidant supplements offered cardiovascular benefit. These included omega-3 fatty acid, folic acid, coenzyme Q10 (sometimes marketed as CoQ10), Omega-6 fatty acid, L-arginine, L-citrulline, Vitamin D, magnesium, zinc, alpha-lipoic acid, melatonin, catechin, curcumin, flavanol, genistein and quercetin.

Antioxidant supplements that offer no benefit to cardiovascular health

However, the Brown University study found no beneficial effects of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E and selenium in terms of reducing cardiovascular disease or type-2 diabetes risk. Beware! Some supplements may have a negative effect on your cardiovascular health. As Brown University researchers found that beta carotene supplements associated with increased all-cause mortality.

To come to their conclusion, the researchers reviewed and analyzed a total of 884 studies on micronutrients taken as dietary supplements. The studies included more than 883,000 patients.