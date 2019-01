New research by Oregon State University has revealed why Vitamin C is extremely crucial to those who have metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of cardiometabolic risk factors including increased blood pressure, a high blood sugar level, excess body fat around the waist and abnormal cholesterol levels, that occur together, increasing your risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes. With faulty lifestyles including unhealthy dietary habits, sedentary living and lack of sleep, it doesn’t come as a surprise that metabolic syndrome is becoming increasingly common across the world. The new research says that in order to prevent such deadly diseases, it is necessary to adhere to dietary recommendations. Previous studies have shown how the disorder is associated with the obesity epidemic which in turns to the increased prevalence and severity of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, heart disease, and stroke) and premature mortality. According to the researcher of the study quoted in Science Daily, eating five to 10 servings of fruits and vegetables a day will help you get the fibre and the vitamin C, both of which will protect your gut.

One of the reasons for metabolic syndrome including increased and regular consumption of saturated fat results in chronic low-grade inflammation in the body that in turn leads to the development of metabolic syndrome, a serious condition associated with cognitive dysfunction and dementia as well as being a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes, says the report published in Science Daily.

According to the study, when there is an impaired gut function, it can lead to toxins in the bloodstream, resulting in vitamin C and Vitamin E depletion both of which are antioxidants necessary for the proper functioning of the body.