Do you like spicy food? Beware, because chili peppers can increase your risk of dementia in later years. This is what researchers from the University of South Australia says.

They examined 4,582 Chinese adults, between the ages of 55 and older, for 15 years. The subjects recorded their food intake and underwent cognitive screen tests throughout the assessment. The team saw that those who ate more than 50 grams of chili a day had a faster cognitive decline. Fifty grams of chili is equivalent to about three to four tablespoons of dried chili peppers.

Those who had more than 50 grams of chili peppers a day almost had double the risk of memory decline and poor cognition. The decline was more significant for slim participants that overweight people. Chili consumption is good for body weight and blood pressure. But its effects on cognition was not good.

Chili pepper adds flavour to food and is popular all over the world. But in Asia, it is a common food item. People eat them with almost every dish. added to almost all dishes. Researchers also said that people who consumed a lot of chili were more physically active than those who didn’t consume as much chili. They also noted that people with a normal body weight may be more sensitive to chili intake than overweight individuals.

Nutrients journal published this study.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF CHILI PEPPER

Chili pepper is a spice and you can eat it in cooked, raw or dried and powdered form. Capsaicin is the main bioactive plant compound in chili peppers. Chilis are rich in various vitamins and minerals. They contain vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin K1, vitamin A, potassium and copper. They have antioxidant properties and aid in wound healing and immune function.

It gives relief from pain

Topical capsaicin is very effective in osteoarthritis pain. Capsaicin binds with pain receptors, which are nerve endings that sense pain. This induces a burning sensation but does not cause any real burning injuries. But if you eat too many chili peppers, it may desensitise your pain receptors over time.

This will reduce your ability to sense the burning flavour of chili. It may also make your pain receptors insensitive to other forms of pain. Chilli peppers contain capsaicin. This compound is effective in fighting sensory nerve fibre disorders. It also helps to reduce pain associated with arthritis, psoriasis and diabetic neuropathy.

Capsaicin, the active ingredient in spicy hot chili peppers, may reduce pain, says a study published in PLoS Biology. Capsaicin binds to a receptor in cell walls of nerve endings and trigger an influx of calcium ions into the neuron. Eventually, the nervous system interprets this cascade of events as pain or heat, depending on which nerves are stimulated.

Scientists had previously linked the pain-relieving effects of capsaicin to a lipid called PIP2, found in cell membranes. When capsaicin is applied to the skin it induces a strong depletion of PIP2 in the cell membrane.

It is good for the heart

Cayenne, another property of chili can reduce blood cholesterol, triglyceride levels and platelet aggregation. It also increases the body’s ability to dissolve fibrin, a substance integral to the formation of blood clots. People who consume a lot of chili have a much lower rate of heart attack, stroke and pulmonary embolism.

Capsaicin can lower blood pressure levels, reduce blood cholesterol and ease the tendency for dangerous blood clots to form.

Rejuvenates the immune system

Chilis contain beta-carotene or vitamin A. It is also rich in vitamin C. Chilis help your body to fight against infections and builds healthy mucous membranes. It benefits the nasal passages, lungs, intestinal tract and urinary tract. It strengthens the immune system.

Aids in weight loss

Obesity is a serious health condition. It can increases your risk of many chronic illnesses, like heart disease and diabetes. If you like spicy food, add lots of chilli to your diet. Capsaicin can suppress appetite and increase the burning of fat.

A novel drug based on capsaicin, the compound that gives chili peppers their spicy burn, caused long term weight loss and improved metabolic health in mice eating a high fat diet. Researchers from the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy also saw that it improved blood sugar and cholesterol levels, insulin response and symptoms of fatty liver disease. The drug, Metabocin, was designed to slowly release capsaicin throughout the day so it can exert its anti-obesity effect without producing inflammation or adverse side effects.

BUT BE AWARE OF RISKS TOO

According to research at American Chemical Society, capsaicin, the compound that gives chili peppers their kick, might cause cancer. But if it is combined with the pungent compound in ginger, 6-ginergol, it may lower the risk of cancer. ACS’ Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry published this study.

Both chili peppers and ginger are widely used spices in certain cuisines, particularly in Asia, and have been studied for potential health effects. Although some studies have shown that peppers can have benefits, others suggest that diets rich in capsaicin might be associated with stomach cancer. Ginger, however, has shown promise as a health-promoting ingredient. Oddly enough, capsaicin and 6-gingerol both bind to the same cellular receptor — one that is related to tumour growth, researchers say.