Cardiologist Explains The Impact Of Long Working Hours On Cardiovascular Health

Compounding concerns over this issue is the increasing prevalence of long working hours around the globe.

Be aware of the potential health risks associated with long working hours. Prolonged working hours may increase risk of cardiovascular disease.

A growing body of research suggests that working long hours may not only lead to burnout and mental stress, but it also poses a significant cardiovascular risk. Numerous studies have highlighted the potential link between excessive working hours and an increased likelihood of developing cardiovascular diseases and heart-related problems, raising concerns about the impact of our modern work culture on health.

To better understand the impact of long working hours on cardiovascular health, we connected with Dr. V. Rajasekhar, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, Certified Specialist for TAVR (Percutaneous Trans Aortic Valve Replacement), Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad. Excerpts follow:

Q. Is it true that prolonged work hours can increase risk of developing cardiovascular diseases?

Recent studies conducted by prominent institutions worldwide have shed light on the concerning correlation between long working hours and cardiovascular health. For example, a comprehensive analysis that examined data from individuals across various industries found a clear association between prolonged work hours and a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks, strokes, and high blood pressure. These findings align with earlier studies conducted in different countries, which consistently demonstrate a worrisome trend.

TRENDING NOW

A British Medical Journal (BMJ) analysis amalgamating data from over 600,000 individuals across Europe, the United States, and Australia revealed that working 55 hours or more per week was associated with a 33 per cent higher likelihood of experiencing a stroke compared to those working the standard 35-40 hours.

Q. How long working hours affect our cardiovascular health?

The mechanisms through which long working hours contribute to cardiovascular risks are multi-faceted. Constant exposure to stress, lack of physical activity, unhealthy dietary habits, and limited recovery time can lead to the accumulation of risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity, and unhealthy lipid profiles. Furthermore, disrupted sleep patterns and chronic fatigue associated with extended work hours can compound these risks, ultimately impacting cardiovascular health.

Compounding concerns over this issue is the increasing prevalence of long working hours around the globe. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), an estimated 90 per cent of the worldwide population works excessively long hours, with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating the situation for many due to remote work arrangements and blurred boundaries between personal and professional life. This collective shift towards overwork heightens the need for comprehensive strategies to address the impact on workers' health.

You may like to read

Q. What can be done to reduce the potential health risks associated with long working hours?

Health experts emphasize the importance of raising awareness about the potential risks associated with extended work hours and promoting healthier work practices. Employers play a vital role in cultivating a work environment that encourages work-life balance, establishes appropriate limits on working hours, and promotes stress management techniques. Additionally, fostering a culture of open communication and support can help employees feel more comfortable addressing workload concerns and seeking necessary support.

Individuals are also encouraged to prioritize their well-being by adopting healthy lifestyle habits such as regular exercise, balanced diets, sufficient sleep, and stress reduction techniques. Regular health check-ups and consultations with healthcare professionals can help monitor early signs of cardiovascular issues and prevent potential complications.

Take away

As a society, it's imperative that we acknowledge and address the potential health risks associated with long working hours. By prioritizing the well-being of workers and cultivating a healthier work culture, we can safeguard not only the heart health of employees but also their overall quality of life.

RECOMMENDED STORIES