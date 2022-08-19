AHA Identifies Most Frequently Reported Symptoms Of 6 Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases kill millions of people every year. Be aware of the most reported symptoms of heart attack, heart failure, and stroke.

Symptoms of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in men may differ from those experienced by women, the American Heart Association (AHA) stated based on their review of the latest research. The report also highlighted the most reported symptoms of six CVDs: heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders, and peripheral artery and vein disease (PAD and PVD).

Not only the review team found differences in symptoms of cardiovascular diseases among the conditions, but that the presentation of symptoms vary between men and women.

The Association's scientific statement was published in its flagship peer-reviewed journal, Circulation. It was prepared by a group experts led by Corrine Y. Jurgens, an associate professor at Boston College's Connell School of Nursing.

Common symptoms associated with cardiovascular diseases

In its scientific statement, the American Heart Association listed some of the most common and well-recognized symptoms associated with cardiovascular diseases. There are:

Heart attack

Chest pain is the most frequently reported symptom of a heart attack. The pain, which is often described as pressure or discomfort, may radiate to the jaw, shoulder, arm or upper back. Chest pain may be accompanied by other symptoms such as shortness of breath, sweating or a cold sweat, unusual fatigue, nausea and lightheadedness. Women tend to report more of these common co-occurring symptoms, compared to men.

Heart failure

Shortness of breath is the most recognizable symptom of heart failure. In addition, a patient may experience other more subtle symptoms such as gastrointestinal symptoms (upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite), fatigue, exercise intolerance, insomnia, chest pain, mood disturbances (depression and anxiety), and cognitive dysfunction (brain fog, memory problems). Female patients are more likely than male patients to report a wider variety of symptoms. Women with heart failure are more likely to experience depression and anxiety, a lower quality of life.

Heart valve disease

This is a common cause of heart failure and both problems lead to shortness of breath. Valve disease can result from narrowed or stiffened valves (stenosis), valves that close improperly causing blood to flow backwards (regurgitation) or improperly formed valves (atresia). Mild valve disease may not show symptoms, but over the years the disease may progress with more symptoms similar to those associated with heart failure. People with valve disease may also develop pulmonary hypertension (high blood pressure in the lungs). Aortic stenosis is a common and serious form of valve disease, and it occurs when the aortic valve narrows and restricts blood flow from the heart.

Women with aortic stenosis are more likely to report shortness of breath, exercise intolerance and physical frailty than men. But chest pain is more common among men with valve disease than women with the condition.

Stroke

Recognizing stroke symptoms would be simple if you remember the acronym F.A.S.T. which stands for Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to seek emergency help. Other symptoms associated with stroke include confusion, dizziness, loss of coordination or balance and visual changes.

There are other less familiar symptoms such as headache, altered mental state, coma or stupor, and women are more likely than men to experience these additional symptoms. Anxiety, depression, fatigue and pain are also common among stroke survivors, and so post-stroke screening is necessary.

Rhythm Disorders

Also referred to as arrhythmias, heart rhythm disorders are often identified as an abnormal heartbeat or palpitations (irregular, fast, fluttering or halting). This condition may also cause fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness, similar to other cardiovascular diseases. Uncommon symptoms associated with heart rhythm disorders include chest pain, dizziness, fainting or nearly fainting, and anxiety. Men with rhythm disorders usually don't show any symptoms. Palpitations are commonly reported by women and younger adult with the condition.

Peripheral artery and vein disease

People with peripheral artery disease (PAD) would have reduced blood supply to their legs. Although the classic symptom of PAD is claudication (calf pain while walking), the most frequently reported symptoms by patients with this condition are pain in other parts of the legs and in the feet and toes. However, some people may have PAD with no symptoms. Those with PAD symptoms may be at higher risk for developing heart attack and stroke, and the risk is higher for men, compared to women.

Women with PAD are also more likely than men to experience depression than men with PAD. Depression is associated with more severe PAD.

Like artery disease, peripheral vein disease (PVD) may show no symptoms, or cause leg pain. Besides leg pain, other common symptoms experienced by patients include achiness, heaviness or tightness in the legs, fatigue, cramping, restless legs syndrome and skin irritation. These symptoms are more common in adults below age 65. Sometimes you may feel these symptoms without no visible signs of the condition.

Depression common among people with CVDs

People with cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) appear to be at higher risk of developing depression compared to people without these conditions. The American Heart Association's scientific statement also pointed out that people with heart failure, stroke survivors and those with peripheral artery disease commonly report experiencing depression and/or anxiety.

Noting that depression may have a strong influence on a person's ability to detect symptoms and any changes in their condition, the expert group emphasize the importance of regular assessments of cognitive function and depression levels throughout the course of any cardiovascular disease.

Jurgens, chair of the scientific statement writing committee, noted that subtle symptoms like fatigue, sleep disturbance, weight gain and depression may predict acute cardiovascular events and the need for hospitalization.

Risk factors of cardiovascular diseases

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) kill about 17.9 million people in 2019, accounting for 32 per cent of all global deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Heart attacks and strokes account for the highest number of CVD deaths. Unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, excessive tobacco and alcohol use, are identified at the main behavioural risk factors of heart disease and stroke.

Majority of these CVD deaths we reported from low- and middle-income countries. This is because people living in such countries have less access to effective health care services, and there is also lack of primary health care programmes for early detection and treatment of CVDs, the WHO stated.

