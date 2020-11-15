COVID-19 has put the focus back on health and overall well-being with immunity becoming the buzzword today. As we continue to face challenges imposed by the pandemic and with the rise in air pollution due to an ease in lockdown in most parts of the country focusing on lung health cannot be emphasized enough. It is vital to take care of the lungs and make them stronger. Here are a few tips... follow them for healthy lungs. Ways To Boost Lungs’ Immunity Pranayama This yogic technique of breathing is extremely beneficial for the lungs boosting lung capacity. It is very important for