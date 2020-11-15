COVID-19 has put the focus back on health and overall well-being with immunity becoming the buzzword today. As we continue to face challenges imposed by the pandemic and with the rise in air pollution due to an ease in lockdown in most parts of the country, focusing on lung health cannot be emphasized enough. It is vital to take care of the lungs and make them stronger. Here are a few tips… follow them for healthy lungs. Also Read - Respiratory issues and pollution: Here's what homeopathy suggests

Ways To Boost Lungs’ Immunity

Pranayama

This yogic technique of breathing is extremely beneficial for the lungs, boosting lung capacity. It is very important for the mind to be calm because when we are stressed or anxious, breathing is affected and the respiratory rate goes up. This puts pressure on the lungs. So pranayama will definitely help is staying relaxed and calm. Also Read - Delhi’s air pollution remains in severe category: Should you stop exercising outdoors?

Avoid Inflammatory Foods

Ayurveda has its historical roots in ancient India and it lists certain foods to avoid which have a negative prana balance. Foods that increase mucus in the body should be avoided and foods that help in reducing stress should be consumed more often. India has a variety of natural and abundant antioxidants such as Amla, which will help to keeps the lung healthy. Also Read - Safeguard your respiratory health amidst high air pollution levels with these expert tips

Take Supplements

Supplements are an important aspect of our lives today that go hand in hand with a good and well-balanced nutritional diet. Just the way we boost our immunity, it is also important to boost lung immunity with supplements, which have N-Acetyl Cysteine. N-Acetyl Cysteine is recommended for people recovering from COVID-19 to help with lung recovery.

(Caution – Always consult your doctor before taking any medicines if you are someone who is already suffering from another disease)

Avoid Polluted Places

As the lockdown is easing, we are seeing a rise in pollution levels across many cities and regions across India. While it is almost impossible to avoid pollution in our country, it is best to cautiously stay away from polluted places and if possible. I firmly believe that do not be an end receiver of pollution and do not be the cause for it as well.

Also, wear a mask if you really have to go to a place which is polluted. Wearing a mask – this point needs over-emphasis. Wearing a mask is the best way to prevent the virus from entering your respiratory tract. According to the researchers, N-95 masks are the best that can keep you away from pollution.

Avoid Smoking

COVID-19 is known to have an adverse effect on the lungs and the respiratory system, so if you are in the habit of smoking, it is advisable to reduce your intake or avoid smoking completely.

Apart from the above-mentioned tips to boost your lung immunity, try to indulge yourself in a healthy diet which will have a positive impact on your lungs. So, here are 3 such foods that are rich in vitamin C and you should include these in your diet right now!

Foods to boost your Lungs’ Immunity

Guava

Guava is one of those fruits which is available in the market throughout the year. This fruit is not only tasty but a great addition to your diet. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, and fiber – all of which are essential to improve your overall health. Apart from this, it helps manage blood sugar levels and strengthens immunity.

Kiwi

Kiwi is a sight for the eyes and medicine to your health. This tart fruit is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and vitamins that stimulate immunity and reduce the risk of many diseases. According to some studies, Kiwi contains around 74 grams of vitamin C, which is why you must make it a part of your diet immediately.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate may not be an easy fruit to peel, but it is worth it. The tiny crimson-red seeds of the fruit are a treasure of nutrients. Packed with vitamin C, potassium, folate, and fiber, pomegranate can help combat viruses and boost overall health.

(With inputs from Agencies)