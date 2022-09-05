Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation: Save A Drowning Friend With Effective CPR

In a time marked by frequent floods and water-related accidents, learning CPR can save lives in the absence of immediate medical intervention

We have all heard of the term CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation. It is an emergency life-saving procedure performed on a person whose heart has stopped beating. It consists of chest compressions and artificial ventilation to restore breathing and blood circulation in a person in cardiac arrest. While it is performed under various medical conditions, it can do wonders in near-drowning cases. Drowning is defined as the process of experiencing respiratory impairment from submersion in a liquid, for instance, in water. This might, in extreme cases, lead to a cardiac arrest. Studies suggest that immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

As per WHO, drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide. People with increased access to water are at a higher risk. In a time marked by frequent floods and water-related accidents, it is imperative for all to learn the life-saving process CPR and not depend on the availability of a healthcare provider in the vicinity.

How to recognise if a person is drowning

It is a fact that a drowning person may often be overlooked by onlookers. Before giving CPR, the first step is to spot a drowning friend and pull him or her out of the water.

Look out for the following signs while spotting a drowning person:

A person drowning won't be shouting or waving hands as they are struggling to breathe in oxygen.

Their body will remain upright and show no physical actions up to 60 seconds before going underwater.

It will be hard to see them as their face will go in and out of water.

They will be less responsive than others. If they go quiet suddenly, it is the best time to find out if something is wrong.

They may not be able to keep their eyes open for long.

If you notice anything like this, taking the person out of the water as soon as possible becomes your priority.

Stages of drowning

The amount of water it takes to cause a person's lungs to shut down varies across age, weight and respiratory health.

Among the stages of drowning, the first is when the person fights for oxygen. At this stage, the person is physically active and may try to fight against water, using their hands and legs.

This will follow a period where the airways shut down to prevent water from getting in and the person may involuntarily hold their breath.

If this prolongs over two minutes, the person is likely to get unconscious. At this stage, breathing might slow down or the person may suffer from cardiac arrest.

If rescued at this stage, the person stands a good chance for survival if given instant and effective CPR.

The last stage of drowning is usually cerebral hypoxia the clinical outcome of which is usually death.

How to start with CPR

The following steps must be followed while giving effective CPR in absence of medical aid in the vicinity or in cases where the ambulance is taking time to reach the help-needed spot.

The first step is to recognise that the person is going through cardiac arrest. In case the person is not breathing or if you cannot feel their pulse, call medical help services immediately.

While medical aid is arriving, do not waste time. You can give hands-only CPR, which saves time. It is usually performed without giving mouth-to-mouth breaths. It involves hand compressions.

If you want to do more, you can also learn the conventional CPR performed by medical experts. But remember that it is not a replacement for available medical help.

Know the technique

After calling for emergency medical aid, follow the right CPR technique to save the person.

Place the person on their back on a firm, flat surface.

Tilt the person's head back slightly by lifting their chin and checking their mouth for any obstruction such as food, object or vomit.

Check for breathing by checking their pulse or feeling their heartbeat.

Give 30 chest compressions. While giving compressions, both hands must be centred on the chest and one's shoulders must be directly over the hands. Every compression made can be two inches deep. Allow the chest to return to its normal position after every compression.

The compressions must be less in-depth for infants and children.

This can be followed by two rescue breaths. While giving the breath, tilt the person's head back slightly and lift their chin. Pinch the nose shut, place your mouth fully over the patient's and then blow air to make the chest rise.

Each breath must be at least one second long and must raise the chest.

(Please note that the CPR technique is not a replacement for medical help. Call for an ambulance immediately if you spot a drowning person)