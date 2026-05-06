Cardiomyopathy explained: From early warning signs to heart failure risk, symptoms, causes and treatment you must know

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Written By: Dr. Amit Bhushan Sharma | Published : May 6, 2026 5:35 PM IST
A disorder of the heart muscle. In this condition, the wall of the heart weakens, thickens or stiffens. The heart normally circulates blood around the body without pumping tears leading to a lack of oxygen and nutrients to other parts of the body. However, it is abnormal in people with cardiomyopathy. This causes the body not to receive adequate oxygen, resulting in potential health issues. It also increases the risk of heart failure and irregular heartbeats.
The way the heart is affected can vary. When the heart muscle is weak it is unable to circulate the blood properly. It can become too thick and can obstruct the circulation. And when the muscle becomes stiff, the heart is unable to relax properly to receive blood. These are all situations where the heart finds itself challenged to do its duty.
Categorised by the nature of the cardiac muscle damage, here are the types of cardiomyopathy:
In the early stage, cardiomyopathy may not have any symptoms. But as it continues to worsen, some signs may emerge. These features include shortness of breath, particularly when climbing stairs or doing light activity, pain or pressure in the chest and rapid or irregular heart rhythm. Some may experience enlargement of the legs, ankles and abdomen. A constant feeling of tiredness, weakness, dizziness or even fainting may also indicate this condition.
Cardiomyopathy may develop for a variety of reasons. There is involvement of genetics among the big importance. The risk could be increased for other people in the family if they have a family member with this disorder.
High blood pressure that does not go away is also a risk factor, as is coronary artery disease. Some viruses may cause damage to the heart that can result in cardiomyopathy. Other medical problems, such as diabetes and thyroid problems, also increase the risk of developing this disease.
Treatment for cardiomyopathy will depend on its severity and the type of cardiomyopathy that a person has. Medication to control blood pressure, enhance blood circulation (pumping function) and to prevent blood clots may be prescribed. Sometimes, medical devices like pacemakers are used to control the beating of the heart.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for any concerns related to heart health or symptoms.
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.