Cardiomyopathy explained: From early warning signs to heart failure risk, symptoms, causes and treatment you must know

Understand cardiomyopathy in simple terms, including its early symptoms, possible causes, risks, and treatment options to help protect your heart health.

Written By: Dr. Amit Bhushan Sharma | Published : May 6, 2026 5:35 PM IST

Cardiomyopathy (Image AI Generated)

A disorder of the heart muscle. In this condition, the wall of the heart weakens, thickens or stiffens. The heart normally circulates blood around the body without pumping tears leading to a lack of oxygen and nutrients to other parts of the body. However, it is abnormal in people with cardiomyopathy. This causes the body not to receive adequate oxygen, resulting in potential health issues. It also increases the risk of heart failure and irregular heartbeats.

The way the heart is affected can vary. When the heart muscle is weak it is unable to circulate the blood properly. It can become too thick and can obstruct the circulation. And when the muscle becomes stiff, the heart is unable to relax properly to receive blood. These are all situations where the heart finds itself challenged to do its duty.

Types of cardiomyopathy

Categorised by the nature of the cardiac muscle damage, here are the types of cardiomyopathy:

An enlarged heart is most frequently due to dilated cardiomyopathy. This causes an enlarged main pumping chamber of the heart. This causes the heart to become weak and make it less effective at pumping blood; this can be a cause of heart failure. The second type is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is characterised by the development of a thickened heart muscle. The thickening can cause blood not to flow properly and can lead to sudden cardiac arrest. It's common in younger individuals. Restrictive cardiomyopathy: When the heart muscle becomes stiff and inflexible. This is uncomfortable for the heart to fill optimally and can cause symptoms such as swelling and breathlessness. There is also a type associated with irregular heart rhythms wherein the heart muscle is slowly replaced by fat or fibrous tissue. This may result in an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia).

Symptoms of cardiomyopathy to watch out for

In the early stage, cardiomyopathy may not have any symptoms. But as it continues to worsen, some signs may emerge. These features include shortness of breath, particularly when climbing stairs or doing light activity, pain or pressure in the chest and rapid or irregular heart rhythm. Some may experience enlargement of the legs, ankles and abdomen. A constant feeling of tiredness, weakness, dizziness or even fainting may also indicate this condition.

Causes and risk factors

Cardiomyopathy may develop for a variety of reasons. There is involvement of genetics among the big importance. The risk could be increased for other people in the family if they have a family member with this disorder.

High blood pressure that does not go away is also a risk factor, as is coronary artery disease. Some viruses may cause damage to the heart that can result in cardiomyopathy. Other medical problems, such as diabetes and thyroid problems, also increase the risk of developing this disease.

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Treatment options of cardiomyopathy

Treatment for cardiomyopathy will depend on its severity and the type of cardiomyopathy that a person has. Medication to control blood pressure, enhance blood circulation (pumping function) and to prevent blood clots may be prescribed. Sometimes, medical devices like pacemakers are used to control the beating of the heart.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for any concerns related to heart health or symptoms.

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