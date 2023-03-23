Cardiogenic Shock: 32-Year-Old Collapses In Hyderabad Gym Following Chest Pain

A 32-year-old man in Hyderabad collapsed in a gym after having a severe bout of chest pain. Reportedly, the man had a cardiac arrest. The man was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by the onlookers and was immediately shifted to a hospital for immediate medical attention. The doctors said that the man had gone into what is technically called a cardiogenic shock.

"I was exercising in the gym and suddenly collapsed. I had chest pain and became unconscious and woke up in the hospital," said the patient who has now resumed his routine life.

Dr Sharath Reddy Annam, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist ( Director of TAVR & Structural Heart Disease, Medi cover Hospitals) said: "On his arrival in the emergency ward, he was semiconscious with low blood pressure which is clinically called cardiogenic shock. While we were trying to stabilize the patient, he got into cardiac arrest again. Immediate resuscitation measures were initiated and a shock team was called. Along with the shock therapy, CPR was continued to maintain circulation. This was followed by performing an angiogram and angioplasty. His heart function improved over the next 48 hrs. After keeping him in observation for a few days, he was discharged on day 6 from the hospital."

Cardiac arrest and cardiogenic shock

The first sign of cardiac arrest is usually the loss of consciousness or fainting. Sometimes there is the absence of a pulse. Before fainting, the patient can experience dizziness, shortness of breath, chest pain and sometimes even vomiting. Unlike heart attack, cardiac arrest occurs suddenly and without warning. It usually is a result of some electrical malfunction of the heart. If prompt medical intervention is provided, the person can survive a cardiac arrest. Sometimes heart events can lead to what doctors call it the cardiogenic shock.

Cardiogenic shock is a medical term that is used to describe when the heart is unable to properly circulate blood to other vital organs. The inability to function properly can be caused by a number of reasons such as a heart attack, damage to the heart muscle, arrhythmia, cardiomyopathy and others. The symptoms of cardiogenic shock are usually a response to the oxygen deprivation caused due to poor circulation of blood. Without immediate treatment, cardiogenic shock can be fatal.

Signs of cardiogenic shock

Heart attack is the most common cause behind a cardiogenic shock. However, conditions like heart failure, blood loss, internal bleeding, blood clots, chest injuries and others can cause cardiogenic shock. The following are some symptoms-

Sudden drop in the blood pressure Slow heart rate Swollen feet Pale skin Loss of Consciousness Rapid breathing and others.