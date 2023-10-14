Cardiac Hypertrophy: Cardiologist Decodes Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Cardiac hypertrophy is a medical condition that affects the heart muscles, causing it to undergo structural changes, due to which the heart muscles get thickened and rigid. While it might sound like a positive adaptation, cardiac hypertrophy is often a sign of an underlying issue and can lead to serious health problems if left untreated.
Dr. Abhijit Borse, an Interventional cardiologist at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, spoke to TheHealthsite.com on the complexities of cardiac hypertrophy, its causes diagnosis and treatment.
Cardiac hypertrophy typically occurs in response to certain triggers that put extra stress on the heart.
In its early stages, cardiac hypertrophy may not produce noticeable symptoms. However, as the condition worsens, people may experience:
Diagnosing cardiac hypertrophy typically involves a combination of medical history review, physical examination, and various tests. Doctors may use electrocardiograms (ECGs or EKGs), echocardiograms, and cardiac MRI scans to assess the heart's structure and function.
Treatment for cardiac hypertrophy aims to address the underlying cause and manage symptoms. Depending on the individual's condition, treatment options may include:
By addressing the underlying causes and adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle, individuals can take steps to prevent and manage cardiac hypertrophy, ultimately safeguarding their heart health for years to come. Remember, a healthy heart is the key to a longer, happier life.
(Dr Abhijit Borse, Interventional cardiologist at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai.
Dr Abhijit Borse is an experienced and skilled interventional cardiologist at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, with a proven track record of providing exceptional patient care.)
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information