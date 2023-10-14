Cardiac Hypertrophy: Cardiologist Decodes Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment

Dr. Abhijit Borse, an Interventional cardiologist speaks on the complexities of cardiac hypertrophy

Cardiac hypertrophy is a medical condition that affects the heart muscles, causing it to undergo structural changes, due to which the heart muscles get thickened and rigid. While it might sound like a positive adaptation, cardiac hypertrophy is often a sign of an underlying issue and can lead to serious health problems if left untreated.

Dr. Abhijit Borse, an Interventional cardiologist at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, spoke to TheHealthsite.com on the complexities of cardiac hypertrophy, its causes diagnosis and treatment.

Causes of Cardiac Hypertrophy

Cardiac hypertrophy typically occurs in response to certain triggers that put extra stress on the heart.

High blood pressure (hypertension), which forces the heart to work harder to pump blood throughout the body which can lead to the thickening of the heart muscle, resulting in hypertrophy. Heart valve diseases Hereditary (Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy) Obesity Infiltrative cardiomyopathy (deposition of abnormal substances in heart muscles) Athletes and individuals who engage in intense physical training may also experience a form of cardiac hypertrophy known as "athlete's heart".

Symptoms of Cardiac Hypertrophy:

In its early stages, cardiac hypertrophy may not produce noticeable symptoms. However, as the condition worsens, people may experience:

Shortness of breath, especially when you do a physical activity. Fatigue and weakness. Chest pain or discomfort. Rapid or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmias). Dizziness or fainting spells.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Diagnosing cardiac hypertrophy typically involves a combination of medical history review, physical examination, and various tests. Doctors may use electrocardiograms (ECGs or EKGs), echocardiograms, and cardiac MRI scans to assess the heart's structure and function.

Treatment for cardiac hypertrophy aims to address the underlying cause and manage symptoms. Depending on the individual's condition, treatment options may include:

Lifestyle modifications: A balanced diet, regular exercise, and weight management can help manage cardiac hypertrophy, especially when it's related to hypertension or obesity. Medications: Doctors may prescribe medications to control blood pressure, reduce the heart's workload, or treat underlying conditions contributing to hypertrophy. Surgical interventions: In some cases, particularly when heart valve issues are involved, surgical procedures such as valve repair or replacement may be necessary. Implantable devices: For those with arrhythmias or heart failure, implantable devices like pacemakers or defibrillators can help regulate heart rhythm and improve cardiac function.

By addressing the underlying causes and adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle, individuals can take steps to prevent and manage cardiac hypertrophy, ultimately safeguarding their heart health for years to come. Remember, a healthy heart is the key to a longer, happier life.

(Dr Abhijit Borse, Interventional cardiologist at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai.

Dr Abhijit Borse is an experienced and skilled interventional cardiologist at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, with a proven track record of providing exceptional patient care.)

