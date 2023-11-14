Carbohydrates For Diabetes: Expert Decodes Why Good Carbs Do Not Spike Blood Sugar Levels

On World Diabetes Day, find out which kind of carbohydrates are good for you and which may lead to a spike in blood sugar levels.

Practo, India's leading digital healthcare company's latest survey reveals that 70% of people with diabetes (diabetic and pre-diabetic patients) want to make changes in lifestyle and diet for a better quality of life. The survey was conducted to understand patients' attitudes and preferences in managing diabetes and the current scenario of diabetes management in India. The data collected from close to 200 diabetic and pre-diabetic patients showed that nearly 40% of them do not regularly consult their doctors for diabetes. And an interesting fact is that the people who did consult doctors were men more than women.

Findings From The Survey

Another noteworthy finding is that when confronted with their diagnosis:

Almost 46% of patients confessed to being concerned about lifelong dependence on medications 49% expressed concern about the future risk of medical complications Despite this, almost half of the patients admitted to not being physically active Almost two-thirds of patients had never consulted with a nutritionist or dietitian

Role Of Good Carbohydrates For Diabetic Patients

An online conclave was conducted by Practo where Dr. Hema Venkataraman, consultant Endocrinologist, NHS, UK and Medical Advisor, Practo Transform, spoke on the same subject matter. Along with her there were other experts who also spoke on the kind of diet that is required for diabetes patients. Upon being asked the question, if diabetes patients consume a certain type of carbohydrates, Dr Hema Venkataraman said that, there are many categories of carbohydrates, some of them are really bad for patients and some of them are actually edible. Here's is an elaborate explanation on the kind of carbs that are healthy for diabetic patients:

If you are diabetic, carbohydrates may be your enemy but, not if you pick out the correct ones.