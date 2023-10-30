Can't Sleep at Night? Here Are 5 Traditional Indian Remedies To Cure Insomnia

Not able to sleep properly? Insomnia is the reason! Read on to discover the 5 Ayurvedic home remedies to beat insomnia and sleep like a baby at night.

Insomnia, a common sleep disorder, can cause difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or getting enough sleep. It can significantly impact your physical and mental health, as well as your daily life. Ayurveda, India's traditional medicine, offers centuries-old remedies for insomnia based on the belief that it is caused by an imbalance in the body's doshas, or energies.

Here are 5 traditional Indian remedies for insomnia:

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is an Ayurvedic herb that has been found effective in treating insomnia-related health issues. It not only helps in letting you sleep well, but also keeps stress, and anxiety, at bay. Brahmi: Brahmi is another powerful herb that helps in treating insomnia. As per Ayurveda, Brahmi helps in calming the mind and reducing stress factors, letting your body feel relaxed and sleep well. Triphala: Triphala is the combination of three herbs - amla, bibhitaki, and haritaki. Adding this herb to your diet is the best way to beat insomnia. As per Ayurveda, Triphala helps in improving digestion, detoxification, and sleep quality. Warm milk: We all know how amazing your body feels when you end your day with a glass of warm milk. Milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that converts to melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. Relaxing Massage: A very gentle way to release your stress and sleep well at night is to give your body a good massage. This therapy can help to reduce stress and anxiety and promote sleep.

Apart from what is mentioned above, you can also add a cup of chamomile tea to your nighttime routine, this tea is helpful in providing the body the required relaxation, thus promoting good sleep.

