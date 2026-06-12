Can't shake off the tiredness? Daily habits that may be fueling chronic fatigue

Some seemingly harmless daily routines could be draining your body and mind making it harder to stay alert with constant low energy.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 12, 2026 7:56 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Gaurav Gupta

Fatigue.

Constant tiredness is becoming more prevalent among today's working professionals and students. Healthcare professionals suggest that this is occurring mainly because of unhealthy lifestyle practices, increased stress and busy schedules. The National Institute of Health (NIH) states that long term physical and emotional exhaustion caused by poor sleep, irregular eating, chronic stress and insufficient recovery often can be mistaken as "normal tiredness".

Causes of chronic fatigue

In some cases individuals tend to skip meals, work for long hours and sacrifice sleep to achieve deadlines. Some people may even go to that extent to maintain their responsibilities. Additionally people are often encouraged to eat less and work long hours while missing out on sleep in order to meet deadlines or to take care of their responsibilities.

According to Dr Gaurav Gupta, Saifee Hospital Mumbai these habits can have a considerable impact on the body's energy over time. He said, "Unhealthy eating habits, irregular eating patterns throughout the day put the body at a disadvantage in keeping its energy levels stable. Not getting sufficient sleep can also leave a negative impact to the body and brain which could exacerbate the situation of constant stress."

One of the most prominent issues is that younger professionals and students are becoming increasingly vulnerable to lifestyle-related fatigue. Younger people are increasingly suffering from burn-out as a result of academic pressures, workplace competition, the fear of losing their job, emotional stress and pressures to perform at all times. Furthermore social isolation and excessive dependence on digital communication have decreased opportunities for meaningful emotional support and in-person social interaction.

You think this is about being tired? ME/CFS is your body glitching every time you try to live. It's fatigue, pain, dizziness, memory loss all at once. And the worst part? People still expect you to show up smiling.#MECFS#MillionsMissingpic.twitter.com/3FyiHmmzjP Always Tired (@alwaystirednfts) June 28, 2025

Symptoms of chronic fatigue

While typical tiredness is resolved after a good night's sleep chronic fatigue can continue even if you get a restful night's sleep. Dr Gupta told TheHealtsite.Com that symptoms can range from tiredness and difficulty concentrating to a headache, dizziness, irritability, body aches, poor sleep and brain fog. A lot of people also experience emotional exhaustion, lack of motivation and feel helpless in carrying out their everyday activities.

He said, "Chronic fatigue may start to impact workplace productivity, academic success and mental health issues if left untreated for long periods of time. Chronic stress and fatigue can eventually lead to feelings of anxiety, frustration, isolation, depression, and extreme emotional burnout.

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Tips to lower chronic fatigue

Simple lifestyle changes can help prevent long term fatigue and increase your overall energy levels. Consistency in meal times, proper sleep, short breaks from work, proper stress levels and physical activity can help to restore balance. Taking breaks, playing, and spending time with positive family or friends can also alleviate emotional exhaustion.

Recognising fatigue early and addressing it before it becomes severe is extremely important. Constant exhaustion should not be accepted as a normal part of modern life, especially when it begins affecting both physical and mental health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. Persistent fatigue may indicate an underlying condition requiring professional evaluation.