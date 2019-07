SAD syndrome manifests itself when the sun goes into hiding and people are particularly vulnerable to emotional distress. © Shutterstock

The rainy season is here, and everybody is rejoicing at the relief it brings from the heat and grime. But you, on the other hand, feel depressed and lethargic. Don’t worry, you are just getting the monsoon blues. Yes, you read it right. Monsoon blues do exist. And, it can give you mood swings and turn you into a dull version of who you are. This is because of the seasonal affective disorder (SAD) syndrome, which is usually associated with winter blues.

SAD syndrome manifests itself when the sun goes into hiding. In Western countries, this happens during winters when the sun is hardly ever visible. But, in countries like India, monsoons are the time when the sun decides to play hide and seek. In fact, certain places here do not see the sun for days on end.

According to researchers from Brigham Young University, on a rainy day, when the sun hardly makes an appearance, people are particularly vulnerable to emotional distress. This can also happen to people who do not suffer from SAD syndrome. The Journal of Affective Disorders published this study.

A person who has low levels of melatonin and serotonin does not get enough sun light. It can lead to a craving for carbohydrates, which can cause weight gain. Contradictorily, it can also cause loss of appetite and weight loss. You may also experience a disturbance in your sleep pattern. These are classic symptoms of SAD syndrome.

WHAT IS SAD?

This is a type of depression and it is dependent on seasonal variations. It usually strikes in the winter months but now it strikes during the monsoons too. This condition can make you moody and drain you of energy. It always comes and goes at the same time every year.

TRIGGERS OF SAD SYNDROME

When there is a disturbance in the normal circadian rhythm of the body, it can lead to SAD. When light enters through the eyes, it influences the circadian rhythm . In the absence of light, the pineal gland releases melatonin, which is responsible for our drowsiness. When light enters your eyes,it shuts off the production of melatonin. During the monsoons, when it is cloudy and dark, it disturbs the circadianrhythm.

SAD is also associated with the suppression of the neurotransmitter serotonin. The brain secretes this feel-good hormone .

A study in JAMA and Archives Journals says that brain scans taken at different times of the year suggest that the levels of serotonin vary according to the season. These fluctuations may potentially explain SAD and related mood changes. Low serotonin levels can cause a lack of energy, fatigue and disrupted eating and sleeping pattern during the dark and gloomy season.

Certain antidepressants, called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), suppresses serotonin production. This is another reason for many SAD symptoms like depression and carbohydrate cravings.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF SAD SYNDROME?

SAD symptoms come and go at the same time every year. These are very similar to the symptoms associated with depressions. You may experience lethargy, a craving for carbs and weight gain, irritability, fatigue and a heavy feeling in the arms and legs. You may also sleep more or suffer from episodes of sleeplessness and have problems being during any social interaction.

HOW IS IT DIAGNOSED?

There are no laboratory tests specifically for SAD. But if you display five symptoms of depression for more than a week, it can be SAD. Other than this, a person has to exhibit these symptoms at least for 2 years at the same time every year. He or she should also not suffer from depression at any other time of the year.

Your doctor may also ask you to undergo a physical exam and ask questions about your general health. This is because, in some cases, depression may be linked to an underlying physical health problem. You might also have to take a CBC and thyroid test.

WAYS TO COUNTER THE SAD SYNDROME

As the name implies, this is a seasonal condition that can cause emotional distress. There is no cure for this syndrome, but light therapy and, to a certain extent, medication can help in its treatment. Psychotherapy also helps.

Light Therapy

Light therapy can treat SAD. In this therapy, the patient is bathed in white light at a specified time and for a certain duration. But experts say that, for best results, this therapy should be started early morning after the patient wants up. Results are usually visible within one week, but it might take longer with some patients. However, this therapy comes with some side-effects like headache, eyestrain, nausea and agitation. But these are mild and temporary.

According to researchers at Northwestern University, daily exposure to bright white light at midday significantly decreased symptoms of depression and increased functioning in people with bipolar disorder. This study looked at previous studies that found that morning bright light therapy reduced symptoms of depression in patients with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). The American Journal of Psychiatry published this study.

Medication

Wellbutrin XL (bupropion hydrochloride) is the only drug used specifically for the treatment of SAD. This is approved for SAD treatment in the US. Otherwise, you can consult your doctor and he may recommend drugs used to treat depression.

Psychotherapy

Talking about a problem always helps. It can also lead to a solution easily. Psychotherapy or talk therapy is also an effective treatment option. It can identify and change negative thoughts

WHAT ARE THE RISK FACTORS?

This condition is more prevalent among women and is common in young adults. If you have a family history of SAD, you might be more prone to it. Also, if you are already being treated for depression of bipolar disorder, SAD can gradually and progressively get worse every season.