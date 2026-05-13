Cannabis use may worsen menopause symptoms in postmenopausal women, finds new US study

A new US study suggests cannabis use in postmenopausal women may be linked to more severe menopause symptoms, including mood changes, anxiety and sleep problems.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 13, 2026 8:09 AM IST

Postmenopausal women in the United States who use cannabis are more likely to experience menopause symptoms, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG). Women with challenging menopause symptoms may be using marijuana to help alleviate symptoms, particularly anxiety, mood issues and sleep disturbances, according to research.

Emily Zhao, of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, presented the research on May 2. Nearly all of the symptoms of menopause that were tested were associated with cannabis use in the month before the survey was conducted, said Zhao.

Details of the survey

The study consisted of a national Web survey of 5,174 women, ages 45 to 64, in the United States. An average of 68% of the respondents were post-menopausal and the average age was 55 years. Data on menopause symptoms, mental health disorders and cannabis use over the past 30 days were gathered.

Common symptoms reported by participants

The results were high rates of menopause symptoms among participants. Approximately 42% of women experienced menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats. 35% of the women had sleeping problems, 27% had sexual health issues. Some 25% reported urinary symptoms, the same proportion mood swings and irritability. Almost a tenth of women also reported moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety, depression, insomnia, and current cannabis use, the researchers found.

Cannabis use linked with mood and sleep problems

The researchers accounted for several factors, including age, race, education, menopause and hormone therapy, before finding that cannabis use was significantly associated with several menopausal symptoms. Hot flushes, mood swings, irritability, anxiety, depressive symptoms, sexual problems and disorders of sleep.

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Those who used cannabis were also categorised into women using cannabis occasionally, women using cannabis daily and almost daily, and women who met criteria for cannabis use disorder.

Tractor women who smoked cannabis every day or almost every day twice were more likely to report feeling depressed, anxious, having mood swings and feeling irritated. In the meantime, women who used cannabis edibles regularly are at a greater risk of having sexual dysfunction and anxiety symptoms.

There was also a strong correlation between cannabis use disorder and symptoms like "hot flashes," anxiety, depression and any mood-related symptoms.

Experts stress need for doctor-patient discussions

According to Genevieve Neal-Perry, PhD, professor of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, "Cannabis can also impact the central nervous system and can exacerbate symptoms of mental health disorders. Neal-Perry says that there are women who look depressed due to the use of cannabis, as opposed to menopause treatment alone."

Dr Conte said sometimes cannabinoids' side effects and menopause symptoms are similar, and it's essential for healthcare providers and their staff to inquire about cannabis use before considering treatment.

More research needed on long-term effects

According to the researchers, a lack of adequate treatment for menopause symptoms unintentionally by women may be driving them to use cannabis as a form of self-medication. In their opinion, additional studies are required to gain a better understanding of the long-term consequences of cannabis use during menopausal transition.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before using cannabis or any treatment for menopause symptoms.

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