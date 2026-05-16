Cannabis after 65: Stanford experts reveal 5 health risks every older adult should understand

Cannabis use after 65 may increase risks including dizziness, memory issues, heart complications, medication interactions and falls according to experts from Stanford University.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 16, 2026 4:06 PM IST

Cannabis after 65. (Image: AI Generated)

As older Americans' consumption of marijuana increases, health experts at Stanford Medicine are concerned that today's marijuana products are much more potent than many people believe and may cause some health risks particularly to elderly users.

As reported by Science Daily, Eloise Theisen who is a geriatric nurse practitioner and a certified medical cannabis therapist at Stanford Medicine never expected that she would ever be in the medical cannabis industry. But it wasn't until she survived a serious car accident that the pain became chronic and resistant to other treatments.

Cannabis after 65

After a while in oncology, the senior nurse noticed many patients were already using or were going to start using cannabis without talking to their doctor first. She said, "I found that our patients were going to use it whether their providers approved of it or not. Many of our patients were older and they had risks that needed to be evaluated and addressed before they started using cannabis."

Usage of cannabis across the United States has been rising even in older adults over 65. Experts mention that many older adults indulge in using marijuana products to combat chronic pain, sleep issues and anxiety. However experts state that questions persist as to how cannabis acts within the body and the brain and a lack of robust study data has occurred largely due to restrictive federal laws.

Key concerns of modern cannabis products

According to Stanford Medicine experts a key concern is that modern cannabis products are much stronger compared to their earlier versions. They note that back in the 1970s the highest Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels in cannabis which is a compound that cause a person to feel high ranged between 1 to 4 per cent.

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In comparison to that most cannabis flower averages around 20 per cent THC today whereas oils, edibles and extracts can reach as high as 90 per cent. "There are so many different formulations and so many different strengths. This is really not the cannabis of the 70s," commented Smita Das, MD, PhD, clinical associate professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences at Stanford Medicine. Stronger forms of cannabis may also risk the increased likelihood of accidental overuse in this group. In Canada cases of cannabis poisoning amongst adults over the age of 65 increased almost three times in the time span after nationwide legalization. Users who consistently ingest cannabis are also more susceptible to medication interactions, dizziness, heart disease, cognitive deterioration, stroke and falls. Joseph Wu, MD, PhD, and director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute mentioned that the use of cannabis has been linked to an additional 29 per cent increased risk of a person suffering a heart attack and a 20 per cent increased risk of experiencing a stroke. He said, "There is no safe amount of cannabis. Low doses and occasional use are still associated with vascular inflammation. Abstinence is the safest option for heart health." Another increasing concern is that of cannabis dependence. Experts note that about 30 per cent of frequent users may become dependent on the drug experiencing cannabis use disorder where cannabis negatively impacts daily life, family life, general health and safety. Yet some patients with long term diseases keep finding relief from their symptoms by using cannabis. Regardless of the temporary relief there is one universally agreed upon rule among practitioners which is that seniors should always communicate honestly with their providers before experimenting with cannabis. Expert says physicians must warn them of hazards, drug interactions and healthier options for pain relief. Claudia Padula, PhD, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences mentions discussing with your physician and informing them of both your prescribed and recreational use will assist in creating a safer plan to use.

Disclaimer: This content is informational only and not medical advice. Older adults should consult qualified healthcare professionals before using cannabis especially with existing medical conditions or medications.