The news that you are suffering from cancer is already difficult to come to terms to, that it takes a while to process the unfamiliar cancer jargon thrown at you. If you are familiar with the cancer language, then it becomes relatively easy to plan further. Unfamiliar and incomplete knowledge about cancer and its related symptoms can end up scaring the individual unnecessarily.

This glossary of words will enable you to decode cancer better.

Adjuvant Therapy:

It refers t the treatment that you take along with your main treatment to reduce or stop the chances of cancer from coming back.

Angiogenesis Inhibitors:

Cancer requires a blood supply to grow and spread. These specially designed drugs stop the formation of new blood vessels and carrying of blood to the tumour. This drug may not kill the tumour but can stop cancer from spreading to other body parts.

Antiemetic:

This is a medicine that helps to prevent vomiting, and queasiness, which are the common side effects of some cancer treatments.

Allogenic stem cell transplant:

Stem cells are donated to the patient from another person who is a genetically matched stem cell donor. Mostly such a donor is the patient’s sibling who has the same tissue type. Donor’s healthy stem cells are used to replace the patient’s unhealthy stem cells by giving high doses of chemotherapy and radiation.

Biological Therapy:

It refers to a treatment that makes use of the products made out of a living source, such as human or animal cells or a microorganism. While some types attack particular cancer cells, others affect your immune system (improving it or making it less active) or reduce cancer side effects. Biological therapies include immunotherapy, gene therapy, etc.

Biomarker:

Biomarkers or tumour markers refer to certain substances in your blood, other body fluids, or tissues that are identified by taking a blood test. They are usually made by cancer cells. They can help your doctor suggest the best treatment for you, how your body is responding to the treatment or if cancer has spread or has come back.

Biopsy:

A biopsy is when your doctor takes a small sample of your tissue or cells to view it under the microscope to look for the disease. Your doctor might use a needle, or a thin, flexible tube designed to hold special tools. The procedure usually hurts very little since the affected area is made numb prior.

BRCA1 and BRCA2:

The names of the two genes that when mutated, increase the risk of cancers such as breast, prostate, and ovarian cancers. They have the tendency to pass through the families and are found more in certain ethnic communities.

Chemotherapy:

It is a treatment that uses cytotoxic drugs to destroy cancer cells. Chemotherapy is given intravenously (in the vein), orally (by mouth), and by other routes of administration to destroy or slow the growth of cancer cells.

Carcinoma:

It refers to cancers that develop epithelial cells found in the inner or outer surfaces of tissues and blood vessels. Cancer under this category includes basal and squamous cell carcinoma (skin cancers), renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer), ductal carcinoma in situ (breast cancer).

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML):

This cancer is characterized by uncontrolled growth of myeloid cells in bone marrow and their accumulation in the blood.

Carcinogen:

A substance that increases the chances of developing cancer such as tobacco smoke, ultraviolet sunlight, asbestos, etc.

Consolidation Therapy:

After completion of your main leukaemia or lymphoma treatment, your tests do not show any cancer in your body then your doctor recommends more treatment to kill any lingering cancer cells. Chemotherapy and radiation are two examples of this.

Dysplasia:

Abnormal cells in the tissue that grow before the full-blown development of cancer. Usually, this tissue is removed as a preventive measure.

Grade:

Grade describes how the tumour looks under a microscope. This gives the idea of how quickly the tumour may grow, spread and helps the doctor to plan your treatment. Low grade means the cells have changes that show they are growing slowly. High- grade tumours tend to spread more quickly.

Hormone therapy:

Hormone or Endocrine therapy is used to treat cancers that rely on hormones to grow, such as breast and prostate cancer. It utilizes agents that block the body’s ability to make hormones or interfere with hormone functionality.

HPV:

HPV or Human papillomavirus is a virus acquired through the skin to skin sexual contact. It can result in genital warts and cancers such as cervix, vulva, penis, anus, mouth, and throat. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection.

Immunotherapy:

This form of treatment improves your immune system to help fight cancer. Immunotherapies attack cancer directly or stimulate your immune systems ability to destroy it. Immunotherapies include checkpoint inhibitors (PD-1 and PDL-1 inhibitors), CAR T therapy, and cancer vaccines.

Invasive Breast Cancer:

Invasive breast cancer refers to cancer that spreads from its originating point to the surrounding healthy tissues. This cancer starts mostly in the ducts (tubes that carry milk from the lobules to the nipple). Also known as the infiltrating breast cancer can spread to other body parts through the blood and lymph systems.

Lymph Nodes:

Lymph Nodes refer to small bean-shaped organs and are the part of the lymphatic system. Lymph nodes under the arm known as the axillary nodes, drain fluid from the chest and arm. Some lymph nodes are removed during breast surgery to determine the stage of cancer.

Metastasis:

Metastasis refers to the spread of cancer from where cancer began to another part of the body. Cancer cells can break away from the primary tumour and travel through the blood or the lymphatic system to the lymph nodes, brain, lungs, bones, liver, or other organs.

Neoadjuvant therapy:

Neoadjuvant therapy refers to the treatment given before the main treatment. It may include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or hormone therapy is given prior to surgery to shrink a tumour so it is easier to remove.

Stage I cancer:

Stage I cancer means that the cancer is small and is localized or is present in only one area.

Stage II cancer:

Stage II cancer means that the cancer is growing in size. Depending upon the type of cancer, stage II cancer may spread to the nearby lymph nodes. Stage II cancers are still treatable.

Stage III cancer:

Cancer in Stage III is larger in size in comparison to stage II and has spread beyond the originating region of the tumour. In most cases, the cancer is found to have invaded nearby lymph nodes and muscles. Though it is an advanced stage, many advance treatment options are available.