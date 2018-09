According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), liver cancer deaths in adults have increased by 43 per cent between 2000 to 2016 © Shutterstock

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), liver cancer deaths in adults have increased by 43 per cent between 2000 to 2016. According to the same report, the mortality rate for men also increased by 43 per cent which is more than double of what it did for women. Experts believe that men are more likely to be overweight or indulge into drugs usage, which could spread hepatitis C.

And the reason why liver cancer deaths have increased is because it is rarely diagnosed in the earlier stages, which makes it deadlier. Here are some signs that you can look out for…

Unexpected weight loss: People who in the early stage of liver cancer may notice sudden and unexplained weight loss. Experts say that weight loss and loss of appetite is a common symptom for a lot of diseases, including different types of cancers and viral infections. Also, watch out for the times where you get full too early despite eating smaller meals.

Yellow eyes and skin: Yes, it’s sign of jaundice, which happens when too much bile is present in the bloodstream, which turns your eyes and skin yellowish. A healthy liver processes bile so that it doesn’t build up in your blood, but a damaged liver due to cancer don’t allow this function to happen normally, after which your eyes and skin turn yellow.

Bloating or stomach pain: And if that’s on the right side of your abdomen then you need to extra careful and visit the doctor. Tumours tend to block blood flow from the abdomen to the liver, which leads to increased blood pressure and forces the fluid from the veins into the abdomen. This fluid builds up and causes pain, swelling, or bloating of stomach.