With mortality rates of COVID-19 being higher among patients with co-morbidities which are directly related to tobacco Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC) has launched an awareness drive to convince people to quit smoking during these times of health crisis. It is well established that tobacco is a key reason for co-morbidities in a person such as cardiovascular disease diabetes hypertension chronic respiratory disease and cancer. Weak lungs of smokers lead to severe COVID complications “Covid-19 is a primarily a disease of the respiratory system. Since lungs and respiratory tract in tobacco smokers are already compromised the severity