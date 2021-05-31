Over the last two years the importance of breathing normally has taken centre stage all over the world. The importance of being fit to ward off all illnesses has received the due importance that it deserves at the government and citizen’s level. Breathing strongly correlates with one’s fitness due to multiple reasons like oxygenation muscle function and rebuilding. On this World tobacco day it’s important to realise that India is home to 80 per cent of smokers and therefore suffer the heaviest burden of tobacco-related morbidity and mortality. India is the second-largest consumer and third largest producer of tobacco in the