Cancer occurs when abnormal cells grow out of control in the body. © Shutterstock

While most cancers (99%) develop in adults, it is also a leading cause of death from disease in childhood. Many children are diagnosed with cancer each day. Childhood cancer, also called paediatric cancer, can occur anywhere in the body, including the blood, brain and spinal cord, kidneys, and other organs.

Cancer occurs when abnormal cells grow out of control in the body. These cells form a mass called a tumour that can be cancerous or benign. A cancerous tumour can grow and spread to other parts of the body. A benign tumour can grow but will not spread to distant parts of the body.

The causes of most cancers in children are unknown. Inherited mutation is responsible for about 5 percent of all cancers in children. The most common types of cancers that develop in children are different from those seen in adults.

Types of Cancer that Develop in Children

The types of cancers that occur most often in children are: Leukemia, brain and spinal cord tumours, Neuroblastoma, Wilms tumour, Lymphoma, Rhabdomyosarcoma, Retinoblastoma, and Bone cancer. Other types of cancers are rare in children. Below are top four childhood cancers and symptoms associated with them.

Leukemia

Leukemias are cancers of the bone marrow and blood. These are the most common childhood cancers, accounting for about 29% of childhood cancer cases. The most childhood leukemia cases are acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Symptoms of leukemias: Bone and joint pain, fatigue, weakness, pale skin, bleeding or bruising, fever, weight loss.

Brain and spinal cord tumours

Also called central nervous system (CNS) tumours, these types of cancer make up about 26% of childhood cancer cases. Most brain tumours in children start in the lower parts of the brain, such as the cerebellum or brain stem. Spinal cord tumour cases are less common than brain tumours.

Symptoms of brain tumour: Headaches, nausea, vomiting, blurred or double vision, dizziness, seizures, hearing or speech problems, trouble walking or handling objects.

Neuroblastoma

This accounts for about 6% of childhood cancers. It is a tumour of immature nerve cells and develops in infants and young children. This type of cancer is rare in children older than 10. This disease often begins in the adrenal glands, which are located on top of the kidneys and are part of the body’s endocrine (hormonal) system.

Symptoms of neuroblastoma: Impaired ability to walk, change in eyes (droopy eyelids, bulging,) bone pain and fever.

Lymphomas

Lymphomas start in immune system cells called lymphocytes. These cancers most often affect lymph nodes or other lymph tissues, like the tonsils or thymus. They can also affect the bone marrow and other organs. The 2 main types of lymphoma are Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Symptoms of Lymphomas: Weight loss, fever, sweats, tiredness (fatigue), and lumps (swollen lymph nodes) under the skin in the neck, armpit, or groin.