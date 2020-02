You get cancer when there is abnormal cell growth in your body. This is mainly due to genetic defects, which may be either acquired or inherited. Factors like smoking, drinking, obesity, lack of exercise physical activity and pollution also increase your risk. Moreover, many viruses and bacterial infections may also lead to this disease. These infections cause chronic inflammation or disrupt biochemical signalling, which can lead to this disease. With World Cancer Day approaching on February 4, let us take a look at a few diseases and infections that can increase your risk of this disease.

Human Papillomaviruses (HPVs)

This is a sexually transmitted disease and is one of the main causes of cervical cancer. This is the second most common cancer in women and almost all cervical cancer patients had this condition at the time of diagnosis. Regular pap tests can significantly bring down the risk of this cancer by catching the infection at an early state.

Hepatitis

You may be at risk of liver cancer if you have the Hepatitis B virus (HBV) or the Hepatitis C virus (HCV). In fact, almost half of all liver cancer cases globally have been traced to these viruses. To reduce your risk, practice safe sex, don’t share needles and so on.

Cardiovascular diseases

According to a study at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, heart attack survivors may have an increased risk of developing cancer compared to people without cardiovascular disease. Researchers say that people with more risk factors for cardiovascular diseases were also at a higher risk for developing this disease. This is in comparison to people with lower cardiovascular disease risk. They also add that cardiovascular risk factors like age, sex, hypertension and smoking were independently associated with this disease. So, maybe it is not just coincidence that many lifestyle habits that reduce the risk of heart disease also reduce the risk of some kinds of cancer.

Obesity

If you are obese, you are definitely at a higher risk. Being overweight can make you prone to cancers of the kidney, prostate, breast, colon, esophagus and pancreas. It also increases you risk of liver and ovarian cancers. So, if you are obese, you need to lose weight fast. This will significantly bring down your risk.