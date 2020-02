Diet and lifestyle changes can help prevent chronic inflammation © Shutterstock

Inflammation indicates our body’s response to injury. While it works to heal wounds, it can also play a role in the development of some chronic diseases, including cancer.

Our body’s white blood cells protect us from infection with foreign organisms, such as bacteria and viruses. Inflammation is a process that causes injured tissue to heal. The damaged tissue releases chemicals. In response, our body’s white blood cells produce substances that cause cells to divide and grow to rebuild tissue to help repair the injury. The inflammatory process ends when the wound is healed.

However, in chronic inflammation, the inflammatory process may continue even if there is no injury. Over time, chronic inflammation can cause DNA damage and lead to cancer. One in five cancers are believed to be caused or influenced by inflammation.

Tips to reduce the risk of chronic inflammation naturally

Diet and lifestyle changes can help prevent chronic inflammation

Eat lots of anti-inflammatory foods

Include more fruits and vegetables as well as foods containing omega-3 fatty acids in your diet. Omega-3 fatty acids are associated with lower levels of inflammation. Cold water fish, such as salmon and tuna, walnuts, flax seeds and soybeans are some of the best sources of omega-3s.

Other anti-inflammatory foods include grapes, celery, blueberries, garlic, olive oil, tea and spices such as ginger, rosemary and turmeric.

Reduce refined sugar intake

Studies have linked consuming more dietary sugar — especially from sugary drinks — with chronic inflammation

How sugar causes inflammation? Researchers explain that sugar stimulates the production of free fatty acids in the liver. The compounds resulting from the digestion of these free fatty acids can trigger inflammatory processes.

Avoid inflammatory foods

Inflammatory foods include anything with unhealthy fats, such as red meat, butter and egg yolks. Foods such as margarine, corn oil, deep fried foods and most processed foods are also high in trans fats.

Also, avoid simple carbohydrates, such as white flour, white rice, and anything with high fructose corn syrup.

Do some exercise

Regular exercise is the best way to prevent inflammation, say experts. People who are overweight are more likely to have more inflammation. Losing weight may decrease the risk.

Researchers suggest a 30-45 minutes of aerobic exercise or 10-25 minutes of weight or resistance training at least four to five times per week to prevent inflammation.