There is no specific food that can protect people against cancer completely. However, adding certain foods to your diet may help lower your risk of developing cancer. These foods contain naturally occurring compounds that could help decrease the growth of cancer. Several studies have also linked a higher intake of certain foods with a lower cancer risk. Marking the World Cancer Day, we have listed some of the best cancer-fighting foods with scientific explanations supporting these claims.

Broccoli

This green vegetable contains sulforaphane, a compound that have potent anticancer properties. In a study, researchers observed that this compound reduced the size and number of breast cancer cells.

Other test-tube and animal studies have shown that sulforaphane is effective in killing prostate cancer cells and reducing tumour volume. Higher intake of cruciferous vegetables like broccoli may lower risk of colorectal and colon cancer – claim some researchers.

Apples

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away” – Science has proved this phrase.

Apples contain polyphenols – plant-based compounds that may help prevent inflammation, cardiovascular disease, and infections. Some studies reveal that polyphenols also have anticancer and tumour-fighting properties. Specifically, researchers say the polyphenol phloretin may significantly inhibit the growth of breast cancer cells.

Berries

Due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, berries are gaining the attention of researchers worldwide. Berries contain vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibres.

Scientists have also shown that anthocyanin, a compound found in blackberries, may lower biomarkers for colon cancer. In a study conducted on mice, the anti-inflammatory effects of blueberries helped prevent the growth of breast cancer tumours.

Carrots

Carrots are a rich source of beta-carotene, which gives the vegetable its distinct orange colour. Some studies claim that beta-carotene may help improve the immune system and decreased risk of certain types of cancer.

As per some studies, eating carrots may also help reduce risk of breast, prostate, lung and stomach cancer.

Turmeric

Curcumin, an active ingredient present in turmeric, is known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and even anticancer effects.

A test-tube study found that curcumin can decrease the spread of colon cancer cells by targeting a specific enzyme related to cancer growth. Curcumin was also found effective in killing head and neck cancer cells.