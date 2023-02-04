World Cancer Day 2023: Who Should Get Genetic Tests For Cancer?

World Cancer Day 2023 marks the second year of the campaign "close the care gap." Should you take genetic tests for cancer?

Some diseases, including certain form of cancers, are genetic in origin. Genetic testing can help determine a person's chance of developing a cancer, confirm a diagnosis or decide the appropriate course of therapy. On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, CEO and Co-Founder, Strand Life Sciences, explains us the role of genes in cancer and who should consider genetic tests for cancer.

Role of genes in cancer

Our genes control how our cells behave. Any harmful mutations in our genes can therefore affect various mechanisms that regulate the growth and death of cells. Some such harmful genetic mutations can lead to cancers. Most such mutations are incidental and are caused by chance and exposure to cancer-causing substances. However, there are a few hereditary mutations that a small portion of people are born with that can increase the person's chances of developing cancer later in life.

Genetic testing in cancer

Germline Cancer Tests identify the various such hereditary genetic mutations passed on the individual. Most commonly known example is that of the ones in Breast Cancer Genes, abbreviated as BRCA1 and BRCA2. Harmful mutations in these genes can increase the chances of developing breast cancer and ovarian cancer. Women with BRCA1 mutation have close to 72 per cent chance of developing breast cancer and 58 per cent chance of developing ovarian cancer.

Knowledge of the hereditary mutations help in predicting the risk of cancer and identifying risk for family members. After testing for these mutations, for those at risk, genetic counselors can provide recommendations for surveillance measures for early detection and prevention of cancer.

For those who are diagnosed with cancer symptoms, genetic testing can identify the specific harmful mutations in genes and help in confirming the diagnosis and influence choice of therapy. An Oncologist or a genetic counsellor can guide you to select the appropriate test for you.

Who should get genetic tests for cancer?

Today the power of genomics is being used to help individuals manage their wellness. There are broad genetic tests that evaluate your risk of developing cancer and other adult-onset diseases. In many countries, genetic testing for BRCA gene mutations is increasingly becoming a part of regular women wellness screenings, starting with those in their mid-thirties.

In particular those with a family history of cancer are usually encouraged to take genetic tests to check for gene mutations that are known for leading to cancer.

Often clinicians suggest genetic tests to confirm a cancer diagnosis. For those with a confirmed cancer diagnosis, genetic tests are very useful in determining the therapy.

Every year, on February 4, World Cancer Day is observed worldwide to raise awareness and educate people about cancer and to encourage its prevention, early detection, and treatment. World Cancer Day 2023 marks the second year of the campaign "close the care gap" which is about understanding and addressing the inequities in cancer care.

