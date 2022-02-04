World Cancer Day 2022: What Needs To Be Done To Reduce India's Cancer Burden

World Cancer Day aims to reduce the global burden of cancer by increasing awareness, early detection and access to care.

On World Cancer Day, doctors appeal to the government to make cancer care affordable and accessible, increase palliative care services, allow trained pharmacy teams to provide safe chemotherapies.

As per a report from National Cancer Registry Programme, as many as 1.39 million people in India (1,392,179) had cancer in 2020 and it is projected to increase to 1.57 million by 2025. Breast, lung, mouth, cervix, uteri and tongue were identified as the five leading sites of the disease.

While the country's cancer cases increased at an average annual rate of 1.1-2 per cent from 2010-2019, deaths due to disease went up at an average rate of 0.1-1 per cent in the same period, according to a report by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), University of Washington School of Medicine.

Globally, cancer cases increased 21 per cent in last one decade (from 18.7 million in 2010 to over 23 million in 2019) and deaths 26 per cent (from 8.29 million in 2010 to 10 million in 2019), according to the IHME study, which was published in JAMA journal December 30, 2021. On World Cancer Day, experts speak on challenges in reducing India's cancer burden and what needs to be done.

TRENDING NOW

High cost of cancer care and treatment

While the growing burden of cancer is a major concern for the country, the huge cost of the cancer care is also a concern for the public, said Dr. Sameeksha Dubey, Consultant Medical Oncologist, RST Regional Cancer Hospital and Kingsway Hospital, Nagpur.

"Cancer is treated using chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery either to cure, treat, control, or reduce the symptoms of any type of cancer. So, the minimum cost for the cancer treatment in India starts from INR 90,000 and can go upto INR 50 lacs depending upon factors like consultant fees, age of the patient, area of the body to be treated, hospital admission room, examination tests etc."

"Many cancer patients and their families face significant financial burdens due to the high cost of cancer care. One-third of households with cancer patients spend more than half of their annual household income on hospitalizations. Financial burden of the disease is a real concern especially amongst lower and middle class," he added.

You may like to read

Dr. Dubey is expecting the government to take some steps to mitigate this financial toxicity for the people living with the disease.

Cancer treatment very scarcely available in district hospitals

Dr Praveen Jain, senior oncologist, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, pointed out that a vast majority of cancer patients in India belong to low-middle socioeconomic background, and therefore many of the cancer patients could effort the treatment and care needed for them.

"Hence it is imperative for both central and state governments to provide incentives and attempt to make cancer care affordable and accessible," he said.

"Additionally, a large volume of cancer care in the country is provided in an impatient environment. In remote areas, patients have to travel to great distances for treatment which is also very scarcely available in local or district hospitals. Therefore, it is essential to increase palliative care services and enhance the capacity for systemic therapy pharmacy. Trained pharmacy teams to provide safe chemotherapies is required as the onus for this on large extent fall on the medical oncologists," he added.

Lack of awareness among people about cancer

Meanwhile, Dr. Vikas Talreja, Medical Oncologist, Regency Health, Kanpur pointed out that there is lack of awareness among people about cancer, especially in the tier 2-3 cities, and it is one of the reasons of higher mortality rate in the country.

"The stigma and myths associated with cancers of breast, cervical, prostate, lung and others add to the problem of higher mortality," he noted.

According to him, India's greatest public health challenges include delivery of affordable and equitable cancer care.

"Due to the lack of access to quality cancer care in rural areas, people have to travel to metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai for treatment and this happens when the problems and symptoms have intensified and then the treatment is also expensive," he stated.

In most of the cases, cancer is treatable and affordable if there is early detection. Therefore, it is important for hospitals and healthcare officials to create awareness about the cancer to ensure that access and availability of cancer care, he added.

'Close the care gap'

Beginning this year, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) has started a new three-year campaign for World Cancer Day themed 'Close the care gap' with an aim to raise awareness about the lack of equity in cancer care.

Dr. Vishal Rao, Regional Director, Head & Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru, also highlighted the existing gaps in cancer care in India.

He said, "Over the years, cancer treatment has been inadvertently impacted by a lot of care gaps that are attributable to various reasons. These gaps are nothing but impediments that prevent doctors and caregivers from achieving good clinical outcomes. These impediments are rooted in various deficiencies like lack of early diagnosis, misdiagnosis, delayed diagnosis, or even poor patient accessibility to care."

"Most multispecialty-driven hospitals have oncology divisions, not oncology-focused hospitals. Oncology, over time, had evolved into several sub-specialties that call for exclusive focus both from research and practice perspectives. In India, this approach based on exclusivity was not being followed by the private sector. The key challenge of oncology is to meet all key quality parameters that this intricate practice inherently demands," he added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES