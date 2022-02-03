World Cancer Day 2022: We Are Facing Cancer Pandemic, Warn Doctors

Every year, 11,57,294 lakh patients are newly registered with cancer.

World Cancer Day 2022 marks the first year of a new three-year campaign themed 'Close the care gap' that aims to raise awareness about the lack of equity in cancer care.

Cancer cases are rising at an alarming rate in India, but there is still a lack of awareness regarding this disease among people. Cancer is a disease wherein the cells tend to grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body. Due to lack of awareness about the disease, people often fail to understand that regular screening and prompt diagnosis can help in cancer prevention. Spotting cancer early raises one's chances of survival. Diagnosing cancer even before it has spread to other parts of the body will allow the patient to get prompt treatment and lead a healthy life. As they get ready to mark the World Cancer Day 2022, doctors at Apollo Spectra Pune are encouraging people to go for regular health check-ups and screenings to keep cancer at bay.

"We are facing cancer pandemic. Reportedly, 2.25 million people are living with cancer. Every year, 11,57,294 lakh patients are newly registered with cancer," said Dr Sweta Lunkad, consultant Hemato-oncologist and bone marrow transplant physician, Apollo Spectra Pune.

Every individual should go for cancer screening

Checking for cancer in people who have no symptoms is known as screening, and there are several screening tests that can detect cancer early and reduce mortality and morbidity rates, explained Dr Lunkad.

She added, "Though cancer is frightening, several types of cancer including lung, breast, and cervical cancer are treatable. The risk factors for cancer include ageing, tobacco, sun exposure, radiation exposure, chemicals, family history of cancer, alcohol, poor diet, lack of physical activity, or being overweight. It is the need of the hour for each and every individual to speak to the doctor and schedule their screening appointment."

Types of cancer screening tests

Dr Niranjan Nayak, Zonal technical chief west, Apollo Diagnostic Pune, elaborated that screening is a method to prevent lung, breast, cervical, ovarian, prostate, skin, colorectal and other types of cancer. He explained the different types of cancer screening tests:

The Pap test (also called a Pap smear) helps in catching cervical cancer which is commonly seen in women. The test can detect abnormal cells in the cervix before they become cancerous.

To spot breast cancer, women can do self-breast examinations or mammograms as suggested by their treating doctor.

A bowel screening programme can help to pick up bowel cancer.

Transvaginal ultrasound (TVUS) and the CA-125 blood test help to detect ovarian cancer

Chest X-ray, CT scan, PET-CT scan, bronchoscopy, and biopsy help to diagnose lung cancer

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) can help one to know about prostate cancer.

"When it comes to your body, remember to take the charge. If you do spot something unusual, just consult the doctor as finding cancer early can make a lot of difference. Treatment is successful if cancer is diagnosed at an early stage," Dr Nayak said.

Dr Lunkad emphasised that people should be encouraged to go for regular health check-ups and screenings to keep cancer at bay.

Along with this, it is also essential to stick to a well-balanced diet, exercise daily, avoid smoking, alcohol, harsh sun, exposure to chemicals, and maintain an optimum weight, she added.

World Cancer Day 2022

World Cancer Day is organised every year on 4th February to inspire greater awareness of cancer and action in better preventing, detecting and treating the disease.

According to the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), World Cancer Day 2022 marks the first year of a new three-year campaign themed 'Close the care gap' that is centred on the issue of equity.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the lack of equity in cancer care and highlight the barriers that exist for many people in accessing services and receiving the care they need and how these barriers may reduce a person's chance of surviving cancer.

