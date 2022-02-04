World Cancer Day 2022: All About Renal Cell Carcinoma, A Deadly Cancer That Mostly Affects Men

On this World Cancer Day, we bring your attention to renal cell carcinoma, a deadly oncological disease, which is two times more common in men than women.

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is one of the deadliest urological malignancy and accounts for three per cent of oncological diseases in men. It occurs in sporadic and familial forms. The familial RCC occurs more in the young, usually bilateral and multifocal. The sporadic form occurs mainly in the sixth and seventh decade of life. It is usually unilateral and fairly predictable; however, its clinical presentation tends to vary with age. An insidious onset and late presentation were documented in the older adults. Most of the renal cell carcinoma are seen in 60-70 years of life, Young onset renal cell carcinomas (less than 40 years of age) are rare and accounts for four to seven per cent of total incidences. This type of cancer is also two times more common in men than women.

Causes of renal cell carcinoma

Usually, this cancer is sporadic in nature. But some known factors that contribute to it can be attributed to it smoking, obesity, diabetes, chronic renal disease, polycystic kidney disease and genetic factors. Few Familial syndromes are also known to be associated with renal cell carcinoma. Typically, genetic causes of kidney cancer are known to be multicentric, bilateral and associated with other malignancies in the family. In most cases, the cancer is detected when a patient undergoes ultrasound scan or any other scan for some unrelated disease.

Common symptoms to look out for

The common symptoms to look out for are growth of abdominal mass, blood in urine, pain in abdomen, weight loss, back pain and loss of appetite. Unlike other cancers, renal cell carcinoma has a better prognosis in younger patients when detected in early stages.

Treatment options

Surgery is a commonly preferred treatment option for this kind of cancer. Patients with metastatic cancer (stage 4) require targeted therapy or chemotherapy. Genetic testing and counselling plays an important role in familial cancer patients as these patients are known to present with other cancers like sarcomas, pheochromocytoma, pancreatic tumours and cholangio carcinomas. It is important to keep in mind that family members also need to be tested (VHL gene mutation, FH mutation, FLCN mutation). They also require periodic screening for above-mentioned cancers in their lifetime.

(This article is authored by Dr Harish E, Consultant, Surgical Oncology, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru)

