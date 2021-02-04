While there is no magical solution to preventing any type of cancer, research shows that adopting a healthy diet and good lifestyle habits can contribute to lowering the risk of cancer. Unfortunately, most people today work round the clock with very little time to exercise and unhealthy foods are a major feature of such fast-paced lifestyles. This World Cancer Day, it is important to highlight the fact that taking out a little time to change dietary habits along with a healthy amount of exercise can go a long way, especially in cases where there is a history of cancer in the family. While risk factors like genetics and environment may be beyond one’s control, incorporating the following habits in one’s lifestyle do help to reduce the risk of cancer, if not prevent it altogether: Also Read - World Cancer Day 2021: Breast cancer beats lung cancer to become the most common cancer

Consume a healthy diet, with an emphasis on nutritious sources

A balanced meal consisting of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins is essential for the body. Foods rich in fiber like whole grains, greens, nuts and seeds help maintain good gut health. Include omega-3 and monounsaturated fats in your daily diet. Good sources include olive and canola oil, olives, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseed, and avocado. Coldwater fish, like salmon, trout, and tuna, are good sources of these healthy fats. One should also keep their gut healthy and remove toxins out of the body. This can be done by consuming foods such as papaya which has digestive enzymes in it and having plenty of yogurts every day. A good probiotic supplement may also help along with general increase in fiber intake in the diet. Along with natural sources, one should also incorporate multi-vitamin supplements that can help plug the missing protein intake.

Stay physically active

With most individuals working from home, snacking has been on the rise. It is important to work out for a minimum of 30 to 40 minutes for at least 4-5 times a week. Develop a fitness routine that is suitable for your body type. Find ways to walk during work hours instead of sitting for long hours. Exercising can help reduce fatigue, prevent weight gain, and help combat loss of strength post cancer treatment.

Avoid substance abuse

When one quits smoking, they lower their chances of getting many types of cancer. Smoking makes a person more likely to get cancers of the lung, bladder, kidneys, pancreas, cervix, mouth, esophagus, and throat. Several researches suggest that high alcohol intake is associated with increased risk for kidney, liver, and head and neck cancers. Alcohol intake also is significantly and linearly associated with risk of breast cancer. It is important to reduce alcohol consumption in order to stay fit.

Limit consumption of red meat, especially processed meat

Eating too much red meat increases the risk of colon cancer, while processed meats add to this risk. Avoid prolonged high temperature methods of cooking the red meats, like frying and grilling.

Get regular check-ups and screenings

Most screenings and check-ups are to find cancer early, when it’s easier to treat and may even be curable. Early diagnosis of cancer focuses on detecting symptomatic patients as early as possible so they have the best chance for successful treatment. When cancer care is delayed or inaccessible, there is a lower chance of survival, greater problems associated with treatment and higher costs of care. Early diagnosis improves cancer outcomes by providing care at the earliest possible stage and is therefore an important public health strategy in all settings.

(This article is authored by Rohit Shelatkar, Fitness & Nutrition Expert)