Taking out a little time to change dietary habits along with a healthy amount of exercise can go a long way, especially in cases where there is a history of cancer in the family.

Cancer is the second most common cause of death. It accounts for 1 in every 6 lives lost globally and mounting evidence suggests that the burden of this disease is rising every year, including in India. In fact, the number of cases has increased by more than 300 per cent between 2017 and 2018 in India. One of the most alarming data perhaps is the rapid rise of cancers cases in young adults in India, being the second most common cause of death after accidents. Evidence from the GLOBOCAN 2018 report suggests about 54,538 confirmed cancer cases in the age group 15–29 years and 30,286 (55%) related-deaths annually in the country. Also Read - World Cancer Day 2021: A good night’s sleep can keep you safe from cancer

Cancer is a multi-factorial disease and experts find it difficult to attribute any single cause to it. Though an advancing age and family history a role to play in its development, according to the World Health Organization, 1 in 3 deaths related to cancer can be attributed to lifestyle factors of obesity, unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, tobacco and alcohol use. Evidence also suggests chronic stress and poor quality of sleep to be major key contributors to cancer development in young adults. Also Read - World Cancer Day 2021: Take some time out for yourself, lower your risk of cancer

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CANCER CARE

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the cancer burden across societies. With people being confined to home, increased stress and sleep deprivation due to long working hours and fear of contracting the virus, low physical activity and more screen time have become the norm of the day. Thanks to these unhealthy trends, the country may be on the verge of a cancer pandemic. Moreover, a report suggested that approximately 70 per cent of the cancer patients were unable to access life-saving treatment during the pandemic. The reasons for this are many. But the bottom line is that there is an increased number of patients progressing to an advanced stage, where treatment and benefits are limited. Also Read - World Cancer Day 2021: Breast cancer beats lung cancer to become the most common cancer

“In recent times, many patients stopped their cancer treatment halfway through because of COVID-19 fear. Some patients did not turn-up for their next chemotherapy cycle, while others were absent during their scheduled next stage treatment, for example, surgery after chemotherapy. People should understand that in a progressive disease like cancer, time is the essence. Any delay in the treatment reduces the efficacy of the treatment, thereby reducing their chances of survival. It costs them not only financially but also physically and emotionally,” says Prof. Dr. Somashekhar S P, Chairman, Surgical Oncology, Manipal Health Enterprise Pvt Ltd (MHEPL), HOD & Consultant Surgical & Gynec. Onco & Robotic Surgeon, HIPEC Super Specialist, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru.

BEAT STRESS TO BEAT CANCER

Chronic stress increases free radicals in our body which promotes cancer development. Evidence also concludes that stress accelerates the progression of cancer. In a survey among cancer patients, approximately, 54 per cent of the patients believed that stress contributed to the development of cancer.

According to Dr. Rohit Kumar C, Associate Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru, “Over the last 5-6 years, we are witnessing an increasing number of breast, colorectal, ovarian and endometrial cancer cases in young adults, owing to rapid adaptation of a westernised lifestyle, that promotes stress, obesity and sleep disturbances. Our life has become so fast-paced that we do not give the necessary time or thought to our health anymore. This mindset needs to be changed and we have to respect our body’s need to keep away from cancer. The least we can do for ourselves and our families at this point is to get an annual check-up done every year without fail to understand the risk.”

Tips to cope up with stress during these testing times

COVID 19 has been a chronic source of stress for many, right from the fear of getting infected to the uncertainty of the future. Several people have lost their job and many business houses, especially start-ups, had to wind up their operations. This caused tremendous financial and mental stress. People, during the lockdown, could not go out of their homes to unwind and socialize. They spend most of their time on social media platforms and succumbed to the pressure of social judgements, likes and dislikes. There are many ways in which you can handle and reduce stress in these trying times. Here, we reveal a few of them.

Taking a break from TV and other media screens

Practising yoga, meditation, and exercise

Eating a healthy diet

Getting adequate sleep

Pursuing your passion and engaging in activities you love

Connect with family, people and communities that share similar interests as you

SLEEP IS A NECESSITY NOT A LUXURY

Believe it or not, but not getting enough sleep disrupts the circadian cycle and paves the path for cancer development. The World Health Organization has attributed ‘night-shift work’ as a probable cause of rising cancer burden globally. A minimum of 7-8 hours of sleep is important every day for our body to produce a hormone known as melatonin, which has cancer-protective properties. Low production of this hormone increases the odds of cancers of the breast, colon, ovaries and prostate.

EXERCISING EVERYDAY KEEPS CANCER AT BAY

Physical inactivity promotes obesity, a major contributor to cancer development. COVID-19 has greatly reduced the amount of movement and physical activity. In a study, approximately 40 per cent of the participants did not exercise at all during the COVID-19 lockdown, while 85 per cent of them refrained from moderate to strenuous physical activities as the gyms were closed, and there was a restriction on playing outdoor sports. This has led to an increasing trend in obesity and the risk of cancer. The American Cancer Society suggests that walking 30 minutes a day for 5 days a week is enough to cut down the risk of several cancers including that of the breast, colon, endometrial, blood cancer, etc.

Some methods to engage in physical activities during COVID-19

The present times may not really be conducive to visiting a gym or working out outside. But you can still keep fit. Here are a few tips.

Sit less, move more. Take alternate positions between sitting and standing

Use the stairs a much as possible

Perform bodyweight sessions such as press-ups and sit-ups at homes

Dance (even if you are not a professional)

Play with your kids and pets

MIND YOUR DIET

An unhealthy diet and cancer go hand in hand. Throughout the pandemic, there has been a high intake of fast food and binge eating without any form of physical activity leading to obesity. Managing work, children and household chores have forced many to depend on processed and ready to eat packaged food that is associated with increased risk of cancer. A healthy diet can help in preventing 1 in 20 cancers. Aiming for a diet rich in antioxidants and refraining from red meat, fried and packaged food is perhaps one of the best ways to stay away from cancer.

BUILDING IMMUNITY FOR PREVENTING CANCER

Immunity plays an important role in recognising foreign bodies and killing them to avoid harm to us. However, cancer cells produce certain chemicals that make them inactive to fight against infections and foreign bodies. This leads to poor immunity in cancer patients and increased susceptibility to infections including COVID-19. Advancement in cancer treatment has paved the way for developing medicines that can restore the immune cells ability to fight against cancer, known as immunotherapy. Immunotherapies not only allows the successful management of several cancers such as melanomas, lung and kidney cancers but will also kelp cancer patients to regain their lost immunity in fighting infections in the pandemic times.

CONCLUSION

Being aware and self-disciplined about your own health is the first step to effectively fighting cancer. At present, there is no permanent cure for most cancers and prevention is perhaps the best way to fight this disease. Eating a healthy balanced diet, regular exercising, cutting down stress, sleeping 7 hours a day and improving immunity in the ongoing pandemic situation is crucial to cut down cancer risk significantly. Yu must also go in for annual check-ups to understand the risk and take necessary steps. If you are at risk of cancer, early diagnosis and timely treatment are perhaps the most effective tools to improve survival rates and quality of life.

(With inputs from Prof. Dr. Somashekhar S P, Chairman Surgical Oncology, Manipal Health Enterprise Pvt Ltd (MHEPL), HOD & Consultant Surgical & Gynec. Onco & Robotic Surgeon, HIPEC Super Specialist, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru and Dr. Rohit Kumar C, Associate Consultant – Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru)