Lung cancer had been the most common type of cancer for the last two decades but now it has been overtaken by breast cancer. Ahead of World Cancer Day on Thursday the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared breast cancer as the most commonly occurring cancer globally. Breast cancer is also the most prevalent cancer among women in India accounting for 14% of all cancers in women. Estimates say one woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every 4 minutes and one woman dies of the disease every 13 minutes in the country. During a U.N. briefing on Tuesday Andre Ilbawi a