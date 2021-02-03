Breast cancer, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer are the most commonly occuring cancers, says WHO.

Lung cancer had been the most common type of cancer for the last two decades, but now it has been overtaken by breast cancer. Ahead of World Cancer Day on Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared breast cancer as the most commonly occurring cancer globally. Also Read - Lung cancer: Warning signs and symptoms you should never ignore

Breast cancer is also the most prevalent cancer among women in India, accounting for 14% of all cancers in women. Estimates say one woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every 4 minutes and one woman dies of the disease every 13 minutes in the country. Also Read - Breast cancer: Male sex hormones can effectively help in treating this condition

During a U.N. briefing on Tuesday, Andre Ilbawi, a cancer specialist at the WHO, said, “For the first time, breast cancer now constitutes the most commonly occurring cancer globally.” Also Read - Androgen therapy proposed as alternative treatment for breast cancer: How it is different from endocrine therapy?

Lung cancer, which was previously the most common type, is now in second place, followed by colorectal cancer, Ilbawi said – as quoted by Reuters.

If you’re obese, try to lose it to avoid cancer risk. According to Ilbawi, obesity was a common risk factor for breast cancer in women, as well as increasing overall cancer numbers.

Given the expanding global population and improving life expectancy, Ilbawi noted that cancer is expected to become more common, with new cases per year rising from 19.3 million in 2020 to about 30 million in 2040.

The cancer expert also pointed out that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is disrupting cancer treatment in many countries, causing delays in diagnosis, research as well as putting extreme stress on healthcare workers.

Breast cancer: Things you should know about it

Like all forms of cancer, breast cancer occurs due to uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells, leading to the formation of lumps within the breast. Typically, breast cancer begins in the glands that make milk (lobular carcinoma), or the ducts that carry milk to the nipple (ductal carcinoma). When the cancer grows larger, it can spread to nearby lymph nodes and other organs through the bloodstream.

Both men and women can get breast cancer, but it is more common in women. Men account for less than 1% of all breast cancer cases.

Luckily, breast cancer is treatable if detected early. If not diagnosed early, it can be a life threatening. So, here are some breast cancer signs and symptoms you should out for:

A lump in or near your breast or underarm

A change in your breast’s size, shape, or curve

Nipple discharge

Changes in the skin of your breast or your nipple – dimpled, puckered, scaly, or inflamed.

Red skin on your breast or nipple

Changes in your nipple’s shape or position

Who are at greater risk for breast cancer?

Women with a family history of the disease, if their mother or sister had breast cancer, have a higher risk of developing this disease. Chances of developing breast cancer are also higher among women with dense breast tissue, and who have had some type of non-cancerous breast lumps in the past. Other risk factors include – older age, obesity, smoking, drinking alcohol, high fat diet, and frequent radiation exposure.

Early detection is the key to breast cancer prevention. Therefore, regular breast self-examination is important so that any changes can be detected early and treated successfully.

You should be aware as to how your breast normally look and feel. If you feel or notice any change, consult the doctor. For women around age 40, it is advised to get their mammography done.

Maintain a healthy body weight, avoid smoking or drinking alcohol in excess to reduce your risk for breast cancer.