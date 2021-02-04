A healthy sleep cycle is vital for our overall wellbeing. Sleep is not a passive phenomenon and since we spend over 1/3rd of our lives sleeping it is important that we take care of the quality of our sleep. Unhealthy or disturbed sleep cycle is related to several prevalent health issues today – right from cardiovascular diseases to obesity type 2 diabetes and even cancer. And therefore this World Cancer Day it is important to spark conversations around sleep and its correlation with cancer and in line with this year’s theme – ‘I am and I will’ so that people