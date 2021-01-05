One danger that all cancer patients face is liver metastasis. In laymen terms this means that the cancer has spread to the liver. This is a dangerous complication and most of the time it is irreversible and it significantly increases the mortality rate of cancer patients. However researchers have been trying a way to overcome this complication by understanding the reason for poor prognosis and developing new treatment procedure. Now a new study finds that tumors in the liver siphon off critical immune cells rendering immunotherapy ineffective. But coupling immunotherapy with radiotherapy to the liver may restore the immune cell