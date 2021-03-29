Colonic polyp is referred to excessive growth of the mucosal tissue within the large intestinal (colon) lumen. Although in most cases there’s no definitive cause but are commonly associated with diseases like inflammatory bowel disease and rarely with hereditary conditions like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Puetz-Jeghers syndrome Lynch syndrome and many more. There are two types of Colon polyp one that is Non-Cancerous (Hyperplastic / Inflammatory / Hemartomas / Lymphoid) wherein the risk of turning or progressing into cancer is unlikely. However the second type is Cancerous (Adenomatous) these carry a high risk of turning into cancer if left untreated. These