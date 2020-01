Healthy diet is a must if you want to bring down your risk of cancer. Your body needs micronutrients and fibres to build its defences. @Shutterstock

Today, health tips from us will tell you how to bring down your risk of cancer, a disease that inspires fear in the minds of people. Cancer is nothing but the abnormal growth of normal cells in the body. The proliferation of these cells can infiltrate normal body tissues. It can occur in any part of the body and symptoms also vary accordingly. Usual treatment procedures include chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery to remove the cancerous cells. But these come with their own side effects. Therefore, it is always best to work towards the prevention of this disease. Though preventive measure may not make you completely immune to cancer, it can significantly bring down your risk factor. There are many things that you can do to keep cancer at bay. Follow our health tips today to life a safe and healthy life.

Avoid tobacco

You need for follow this health tip diligently to bring down your risk of cancer. Stop smoking and don’t chew any tobacco products like gutkha or khaini. This will reduce your risk of cancers of the lung, stomach, oesophagus and the pancreas. Tobacco consumption also increases the risk of oral cancers.

Include fruits and vegetables in your diet

Healthy diet is a must if you want to bring down your risk of cancer. Your body needs micronutrients and fibres to build its defences. Fruits and vegetables are good sources of all minerals and vitamins that you need to be healthy. Try to eat at least 5 portions of fruits and vegetables every day.

Stay away from processed meat

Processed meat may increase your risk of colon, breast and prostate cancers. You may have moderate amounts of red meat because it is a rich source of protein, vitamin and minerals. Lean meats are good too. But stay away from processed meat like sausages and hams.

Reduce your carbohydrate intake

Carbohydrates give you energy. But too much of it is harmful. You can have complex carbohydrates like legumes, nuts, seeds and unprocessed grains like brown rice, wheat and broken wheat. Simple carbohydrates are the ones that you need to be careful of. So, reduce your intake of white rice, refined sugar and white pasta.