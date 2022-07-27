Tobacco And Alcohol: Do They Increase The Risk Of Head And Neck Cancer?

Does smoking or drinking increase the risk of head and neck cancer?

World Head And Neck Cancer Day 2022: Our country's head and neck cancers are a rising menace. They constitute the most common cancer among males in our country and are the 4th most common of cancers amongst both sexes combined. Patients and relatives often come to us, looking for reasons why they developed cancer. But unfortunately, most of the time, we cannot find a specific reason for their cancerous growth. But Dr Shubham Garg, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Noida, explains that in head and neck cancers, there is invariably a history of either usage of tobacco or alcohol (or both) as told by the patient.

Tobacco Consumption And Cancer Contribution

Tobacco consumption contributes to almost 27% of all cancers in our country. One-fourth of all cancers among men and one-fifth of all cancers among women are tobacco related. Tobacco has many faces and can be both smoked and smokeless. Smoked tobacco comes in the shape of cigarettes, bidis, and, more traditionally, hookahs. Smokeless tobacco usually points to the chewing and snorting of smoking. Zarda, Khaini and Gutka are typical examples of these. Some people in rural areas also use tobacco paste to brush their teeth (Masheri).

Tobacco And Alcohol Causes Cancerous Growth

Tobacco affects the head and neck region and can cause cancerous growth in other parts of the body. The most common ones are lung, urinary bladder, oesophagus, stomach, and urinary bladder cancers.

Like tobacco, alcohol also has addictive properties and can lead to cancerous changes, especially in the head and neck region.

Alcohol also has abrasive properties and can stimulate cells to multiply rapidly and promote malignancy when taken in large amounts.

Alcohol primarily affects the tongue, floor of mouth, throat and liver. Very frequently, we see the use of alcohol and tobacco together. Unfortunately, they act synergistically and increase the risk of developing multifold cancer.

The easiest and most cost-effective method to avoid cancer is to stop using tobacco and alcohol. This will save you from at least 17 different types of cancers.

