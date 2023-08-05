Thyroid Cancers Are Not Always Deadly Or In Need Of Aggressive Care: Expert

Early detection plays a vital role in managing thyroid cancer.

Thyroid cancer stands ninth among all cancers, yet most of the thyroid cancers have good prognosis.

The thyroid gland sitting at the base of the neck is a butterfly-shaped gland that plays an important role in metabolism, heart rate and other body functions through hormone production. With its origin in the thyroid gland, thyroid cancer is a silent but increasing global health concern. Although thyroid cancer is a relatively common form of cancer, it is often misunderstood as a uniformly dangerous and aggressive disease.

"While it is essential to address thyroid cancer promptly and appropriately, it is equally important to recognize that not all cases are life-threatening and may not require aggressive treatments," says Dr. Parveen Jain, Senior Consultant & HOD Oncology, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi.

Dr. Jain sheds light on the diverse nature of thyroid cancers and the need for individualized care based on the specific characteristics of each case.

Types of Thyroid Cancers

Thyroid cancer can be classified into different types, including papillary, follicular, medullary, and anaplastic thyroid cancer. Among these, papillary thyroid cancer is the most common and tends to grow slowly, often presenting an excellent prognosis with appropriate management. Follicular thyroid cancer, although less common, is also generally slow-growing and has a favorable outcome when detected early. Medullary thyroid cancer, on the other hand, originates from the C cells and necessitates specific treatment approaches. Anaplastic thyroid cancer is the most aggressive form but is relatively rare.

The Importance of Early Detection

Thyroid nodules and swellings are common, affecting about 8-10 per cent of people in India, and the numbers are increasing worldwide. Females are more likely to have these nodules, about 5-10 times more than males. It's essential to differentiate if a nodule is cancerous or not to avoid unnecessary thyroid surgeries. These surgeries can cause changes in the body's metabolism, especially in young women.

Early detection plays a vital role in managing thyroid cancer. Routine check-ups, self-examination, and awareness of potential symptoms can aid in identifying the disease at an early stage. When diagnosed early, many cases of thyroid cancer can be effectively treated with surgery alone, eliminating the need for extensive treatments such as radiation or chemotherapy.

Furthermore, thyroid cancer patients should undergo risk stratification to determine the appropriate level of intervention required. Some low-risk cases may not necessitate immediate aggressive treatments, as these can lead to potential side effects without significantly improving outcomes. Instead, a careful approach, including active surveillance and periodic monitoring, might be more suitable for certain patients.

Thyroid Cancer Management:Active Surveillance Vs. Thyroidectomy

Active surveillance involves closely monitoring low-risk thyroid cancers without initiating immediate treatment. This approach allows physicians to assess the tumor's behaviour over time, sparing patients unnecessary treatments if the cancer shows slow growth or remains stable.

On the other hand, thyroidectomy, the surgical removal of the thyroid gland, is a standard treatment for most thyroid cancers. In cases where surgery is the chosen strategy, advancements in surgical techniques have significantly improved outcomes, reducing potential complications and recovery time.

In a nutshell, understanding that not all thyroid cancers are aggressive and deadly is crucial for patients and healthcare providers. Early detection, risk stratification, and personalized care can help ensure appropriate treatment decisions, leading to better outcomes and improved quality of life for those affected by thyroid cancer.

