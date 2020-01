Research has proven that essential oils not only prevent cancer but can treat cancer and its excruciating side effects as well. © Shutterstock

They are actually compounds extracted from plants. They are obtained through distillation (via steam and/or water) or mechanical methods, such as wax embedding and cold pressing. They are used in perfumes, cosmetics, soaps, household cleaning products, and for flavoring food and drink.

Essential oils have been used for centuries in India in Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda combines a variety of therapeutic techniques like essential oils used in aromatherapy and proved the effectiveness of essential oils on cancer.

According to a study conducted in 2013, the researchers noted, “Based on comprehensive review of ancient vedic literature and modern scientific evidences, Ayurveda based interventions … may act as an important adjuvant to chemo-radiotherapy and enhance the quality of life of cancer patients.”

Below are just a few of the studies on specific essential oils that show promising benefits for cancer patients:

Frankincense

This essential oil has been used for a variety of medicinal purposes. Research suggests that frankincense kills cancer cells and also promotes the health and longevity among the neighboring non-cancerous cells, unlike chemotherapy that targets both cancer and non-cancerous cells alike.

Research indicates that this essential oil possesses anti-mutagenic and apoptotic or programmed cell death abilities. Research has also found that not only does frankincense have anti-tumor properties, it also helps subside the side effects of chemotherapy treatment.

Lavender

Everyone’s favorite oil also has an effect on preventing cancer. Lavender has been noted as a powerful natural antioxidant and proven to help reverse the damage done by free radicals. Free radical damage can lead to an array of issues like chronic illness and more specifically cancer.

Researchers, in Romania found that lavender possesses strong antioxidant abilities when inhaled for an hour each day and, according to the study, “Taken together, our results suggest that antioxidant and antiapoptotic activities of the lavender essential oils are the major mechanisms for their potent neuroprotective effects against scopolamine-induced oxidative stress in the rat brain,” can lead to severe illness and cancer.

Lemongrass

A study was published in 2009 that evaluated lemongrass essential oil for its in vitro (outer body) cytotoxicity (cell toxicity) against 12 human cancer cell lines, as well as in vivo (inner body) anticancer effects on mice. The results were quite promising, as researchers discovered the various mechanisms of how the oil killed the cancer lines.

The researchers noted, “Our results indicate that the oil has a promising anticancer activity and causes the loss in tumor cell viability by activating the apoptotic process as identified by electron microscopy.”

These are just a few studies done on both animal and human subjects. Although the efficacy of essential oils is still being researched, so far they do show promising results that can help prevent and treat cancer while lessening the effects associated with cancer treatment.

The text is sourced from zliving.com.