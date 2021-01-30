Cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality, around the globe. Chemotherapy-induced alopecia (CIA) is one of the most alarming, terrifying, and traumatic adverse effects. Alopecia is a major source of stress for people with cancer. Knowing that hair is a major indicator of physical appearance and unique personality for women, hair loss due to breast cancer treatment adversely affects the feeling of femininity, identity, and elegance, perception of the appearance of the woman, body image, and self-esteem that contributes to self-disappointment and low post-treatment amendment. Also Read - Small delays in cancer treatment can up death risk by 10%, says study

Alopecia: One Of The Most Frightening effects of chemotherapy

Chemotherapy is one of the most implicated treatment therapies for cancer and involves prolonged hospitalization, and numerous adverse effects involving nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, exhaustion, lack of appetite, and alopecia. Even though not life-threatening, Chemotherapy-induced alopecia (CIA) appears to be one of the extremely terrifying and frustrating adverse effects of chemotherapy for cancer patients. Patients receiving chemotherapy report a changed body appearance, a sense of disapproval, and feel isolated due to loss of confidence. While most of the CIA is reversible, certain patients experience loss of or insufficient hair growth even years after the completion of chemotherapy and have chronic alopecia.

Dr Debraj Shome, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon and Director, The Esthetic Clinics said, "Chemotherapy-induced hair loss is the outcome of intense toxic insult to quickly dividing hair follicle cells. Hair loss can be diffuse or patchy, may include scalp and body hair or only scalp hair, and may arise abruptly or slowly over a period depending on the individual and mode of therapy. Alopecia is a significant side-effect of comprehensive cancer therapy. Cancer survivors losing hair is the major deterrent in their quality of life, especially in woman and it keeps reminding them the fact they had cancer whenever they look into the mirror."

Neo Therapy Helps Boosts Confidence In Cancer Patients

The Esthetic Clinic conducted a pilot study trial with iconic QR678 US and Indian patent on chemotherapy-induced alopecia caused due to cytotoxic chemotherapy. A total of 8 male patients with a history of lung cancer and 12 female patients with a history of breast cancer in the age group 25-60 years with alopecia, who had undergone chemotherapy treatment, were selected for the study. At each visit, 1.5 mL solution of QR 678 was administered into the scalp skin of patients at baseline, 6 months, and 1 year after assessment. A total of 8 sessions were performed at an interval of 3 weeks each. The formulation of QR 678 Neo was safe and efficient for chemotherapy-induced alopecia in both men and women.

“For a cancer survivor, losing hair is a big problem. The patients get mentally bogged down. This can impact their healing from cancer and negative feelings arise in their mind, and that, in turn, can also lead to the recurrence of cancer. QR678 Neo Therapy is safe and effective for hair regrowth in cancer patients.” concluded Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.