The Future Of Cancer Care: 6 New Technologies That Will Transform Cancer Treatment

There has been a lot of new advances in cancer treatment in recent years. Here some of the new technologies that will shape the future of cancer care.

India is home to millions of cancer patients. More than 1.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and over 850,000 patients died of the disease in India in 2020, according to the GLOBOCAN 2020 estimates. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted delivery of cancer care services, causing higher morbidity and mortality rates. On the positive side, technology is evolving rapidly, resulting in better patient experience and improve treatment outcomes. When you think of cancer treatments, chemotherapy and radiation may strike your mind. But there has been a lot of new advances in cancer treatment in recent years, offering those with cancer and doctors with a variety of treatment modalities to choose from.

Speaking to TheHealthSite, Dr Suhas Aagre, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Hemato-Oncologist at Asian Cancer Institute, highlighted some of the recent developments in cancer treatment and new technologies that are likely to transform cancer care in India. Also, he mentioned some of the latest technologies that have brought a revolution in the medical field and helped cancer patients to stay healthy and resume their daily routine with ease.

Thanks to new technology,it is now possible to beat cancer

"Cancer is termed a group of diseases wherein abnormal cell growth is seen with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body. Cancer can strike anyone irrespective of their age. In recent years, the cases of breast, cervical, lung, and oral cancer have spiked in the country causing higher deaths," said Dr Aagre.

But prompt diagnosis and early intervention can save lives. Currently, due to path-breaking technology, it is possible to beat cancer. The emphasis should be on timely screening and educating society regarding preventive strategies, he noted.

Every cancer is different and requires a different treatment approach. Thus, it is the need of the hour to develop special cancer care and avoid misdiagnosis. Catching cancer at an early stage can help patients battle it and improve their quality of life. Early detection is vital for successful cancer care, and even spreading awareness would be beneficial. Besides current treatments like chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery, there are several other new treatment options that will change the way we deal with cancer in the coming years. For example - targeted therapy has become a boon for cancer patients now. Another option is immunotherapy, in which the patient's immune cells are helped to eliminate cancer.

Dr Aagre listed some of the new technologies that will shape the future of cancer care:

Liquid-biopsy test: This test will allow detecting circulating tumor cells (CTC) that are cancer cells broken away from the primary tumor but are seen in one's bloodstream. The test doesn't lead to pain and will require one's blood. Your doctor will help you to understand more about the test. You will not have to fast or skip any medication before opting for the test. This test tends to cover cancers including lung, breast, cervical, and colorectal.

The CAR-T cells: This treatment may help guard against the recurrence of cancer. In this therapy, the patient's immune T-cells will be taken, and with the help of genetic engineering, the cells would target the specific cancer antigen. It is beneficial for the patients that have already gotten rid of cancer but relapsed after some time and have tried all the other options of medication that haven't helped them get back on track. This technology guiding the immune cells would successfully work on them.

Fluorescence lifetime imaging (FLI): This can be useful for those with breast cancer. A scan can help the doctor understand if you have proteins that are helping your cancer cells grow. If you do, then there will be a proper line of treatment given to you for blocking the growth of cells.

Treatment using microbes: Are you aware? The human microbiome means the collection of microorganisms that live in our bodies tend to play a pivotal role when it comes to one's health along with cancer. The elements in the microbiome suppress an overactive immune system in inflammatory diseases and enhance the response of a suppressed immune system in cancers. You can speak to an expert and clear all your misconceptions regarding that.

Multiparametric-magnetic resonance imaging (mp-MRI): This can help to view the jumble of blood vessels in prostate tumors. That clear view can help the expert decide the best way to treat the patient.

Artificial intelligence (AI): It has shown promise in enhancing cancer imaging diagnostics and treatment response evaluation. It is the big thing in the treatment of cancer. The algorithms will remember all the mutations and come up with suitable treatment.

The advances in technology are making cancer a manageable disease now. Patients can choose treatments from a wide range of options available today. The outcome of the treatment and the prognosis of the disease is improving now. In the future, more treatment will be available for cancer patients that can change the outlook of the disease. People panic after getting diagnosed with the big C word. Cancer doesn't mean death. It is possible to lead a quality life after defying cancer. In the future, the chances of fighting cancer and getting back to normal are higher. With more options available, patients will be able to opt for therapies that are specific to their needs. The new advancements will be a positive addition in tackling cancer.

Global cancer burden: Causes and prevention

Cancer is identified a leading cause of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer caused nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. In terms of new cases, the most common cancers in 2020 were breast (2.26 million cases); lung (2.21 million cases); colon and rectum (1.93 million cases); prostate (1.41 million cases); skin (non-melanoma) (1.20 million cases); and stomach (1.09 million cases). The most common causes of cancer death in 2020 were lung, colon and rectum, liver, stomach and breast.

Tobacco use, high body mass index, alcohol consumption, low fruit and vegetable intake, and lack of physical activity, are responsible for around one-third of deaths from cancer, as per WHO.

Many cancers can be cure if diagnosed early and treated appropriately, and up to 50 per cent of cancers can be prevented by avoiding risk factors and implementing existing evidence-based prevention strategies, the UN health agency added.