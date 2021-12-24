Testicular Cancer Will Not Stop You From Experiencing Fatherhood: Tips From Fertility Expert

Treatment of testicular cancer may affect hormone levels in men and cause infertility. So, it is advisable to consider consulting a fertility expert before you go for any treatment.

Cancer impacts the body physically and mentally in many ways. Treatment of cancer can also impact fertility among both men and women. While breast cancer and cervical cancer are common among women, men are affected by testicular cancer. With the correct treatment, testicular cancer can still be cured and, you may still have a chance to become a father.

What is testicular cancer?

Testicular cancer is a condition in which cancerous cells develop in testicles among men. In most cases, men only develop cancer in one testicle. However, in rare cases, both the testicles can be affected.

Symptoms of testicular cancer

Heaviness in the scrotum

Painless lump or swelling in either of the testicles

Fluid in scrotum

Dull pain in lower abdomen/groin

Chest pain, phlegm, and breathlessness (in later stages)

Risk factors of testicular cancer

Age: Testicular cancer mainly affects younger men between 15-35 years of age.

Family history: If anyone in your family has a history of testicular cancer, you stand at a higher risk.

Race: Testicular cancer is much more common among white and non-Hispanic men.

Infertility: Infertile men are more likely to develop testicular cancer.

Does testicular cancer affect fertility?

Treatment of testicular cancer can affect hormone levels in men and cause infertility. If cancer develops only in one testicle, the other one works normally and releases enough testosterone to lead a healthy life. However, if both the testicles have to be removed, you will have to take testosterone in the form of monthly injections to maintain normal levels in the body. Therefore, removing one testicle does not usually cause infertility among men. However, chemotherapy can cause infertility for some time during and after the treatment. It may also cause permanent damage to fertility among a few men. Chemotherapy can also reduce your sex drive for some time.

Usually, if there is one testicle left, men can conceive after cancer has been treated or two years after chemotherapy is finished.

What options do men have?

According to a study, most men who suffer from testicular cancer can conceive biologically. Sperm banking is a good option for men in case of infertility caused by testicular cancer. Even if your chances of getting infertile are low, your physician will advise you for sperm banking, if you wish to conceive later in life. Before any cancer treatment, you can store your sperms so that they are not damaged due to radiation or chemotherapy.

Sperm banking is also a great option for boys who have passed puberty and wish to conceive a few years later. Sperms can be stored for longer periods.

Also, orchidectomy or removing a testicle will not affect your chances of conceiving, until your other testicle is healthy.

Whether you have less or high chances of being infertile after treatment of testicular cancer, you should always consider consulting a fertility expert before you go for any treatment. A fertility specialist will suggest you options like using a donor sperm.

How to prevent testicular cancer?

Many of the known risk factors of testicular cancer cannot be prevented. Because of this, testicular cancer cannot be prevented. Also, most of the cases are found accidentally. Therefore, men should examine their testicles, starting from puberty. See what feels normal, especially after a shower and bath. Consult with your physician if you notice any signs and symptoms of testicular cancer.

The article is contributed by Dr Lavanya R, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Whitefield, Bangalore.